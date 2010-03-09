Ross Video Signs Cardinal Peak to openGear Platform

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 9, 2010 – Ross Video welcomes Cardinal Peak to the openGear platform, offering high end consulting services to the terminal equipment manufacturers.

Cardinal Peak, based in Lafayette, Colorado offers end-to-end engineering consulting services including high-level requirements definition, hardware design, embedded software design, application software design, QA and documentation.

“Our clients turn to us because of our qualified staff and engineering expertise,” said Chad Scates, Partner, Cardinal Peak. “We expect that our strength in embedded engineering consulting services, with special expertise in cable video products, will be a great addition to the openGear platform, aligning nicely with openGear clients needs.”

“Cardinal Peak brings a wealth of engineering experience to the openGear platform,” said Eric Goodmurphy, Marketing Product Manager, Gear, Ross Video. “They will bring their expertise to the platform by offering hardware, firmware and software design ideas that complement the continuously growing openGear product line.”

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross Dashboard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak offers companies the fastest, most reliable way to bring embedded products to market, complementing or supplementing our clients’ internal resources with our world-class engineering consulting. We have exceptionally deep expertise in digital video engineering and multimedia systems. Our founders have worked in the digital video industry for decades, introducing some of the industry’s first real-time MPEG-2 encoders and multiplexers. With 25+ employees providing hardware, firmware and software design Cardinal Peak has helped some of the strongest companies in the industry, including Dish Network, Echostar, CableLabs, Thomson and RGB Networks.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

