MultiDyne(R) Extends Transmission of High-Res Video and Computer Graphics With KVM-1000 Transport System

Utilizing Two Multimode Fibers, the Cost-Effective Solution Increases Transmission Distance Limitations Up to 1km Company to Unveil Solution at InfoComm 2012

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- June 4, 2012 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced the KVM-1000, a compact, cost-effective solution for transporting DVI/HDMI and USB over two multimode fibers. Building on the powerful functionality of the company's original KVM-6000 solution, the new KVM-1000 multimode system is optimized to increase the transmission distance of high-resolution HDMI(R) and DVI(TM) video and computer graphics up to 1km, offering users an affordable transport solution through the application of just two fibers. MultiDyne will unveil the new KVM-1000 at InfoComm 2012.

The KVM-1000 is designed to transport computer graphics while extending computer control via USB. With the addition of audio transport via the HDMI stream, the KVM-1000 is the complete solution for remote access to all the functionalities of a computer's desktop. Enhanced USB 2.0 transport capabilities enable additional peripherals such as printers, scanners, and webcams -- further extending a user's remote desktop. Through a sophisticated graphical user interface, users can monitor and control the KVM-1000 as well as perform firmware updates. These functions can be accessed easily via a USB connector on the front panel of the system.

"The KVM-1000 features the same powerful functionality of our legacy KVM-6000 system, enhanced for users who require a smaller, more economical solution," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "Ideal for shorter-range applications, the KVM-1000 can expand an operator's reach dramatically using MultiDyne's cutting-edge multimode fiber technology."

One of the most robust features of the KVM-1000 is its ability to be routed via MultiDyne's EOS-4000 Series of optical patch bays. The EOS-4000 supports all signals, providing users with a fresh new optical budget and increased operating distance at the patch.

