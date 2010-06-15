Singular Software Announces Public Beta For Dualeyes

Beta for award-winning standalone application now available for download; innovative technology fosters smooth audio replacement for DSLR and other video

Vancouver, British Columbia – June 15, 2010 – Singular Software, red-hot developer of automation applications for post-production, has released the first beta download for the recently announced DualEyes™. Winner of TV Technology’s 2010 Mario Award for its breakthrough technology, DualEyes is designed as a standalone application for the automatic synchronization of video and audio clips for dual-system audio production. Designed to work alongside any video editing application, DualEyes is powered by the same advanced technology as the popular PluralEyes™ product, but is streamlined for the task of replacing in-camera scratch audio with separately recorded high-quality audio.

Recommended for both novice users and seasoned professionals, the new DualEyes beta is available for immediate download via the Singular Software website. Customer feedback will be utilized to provide insight into future application enhancements. Interested participants can download the free beta by visiting: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About DualEyes

The DualEyes application for dual-system audio utilizes the same high-level technology as its sister product, PluralEyes, to automatically sync video clips to an audio recording. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder while recording video. DualEyes synchronizes and cuts up the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. With DualEyes’ technology, all original media files are kept intact and new media files are created for maximum flexibility. Import the video and new audio clips into any video editor and link them up to start the video editing process. Since DualEyes is a standalone application it can be used with any video editing software for easy retrieval of the highest quality audio for any video production.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

