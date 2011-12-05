Links Broadcast Chooses ScheduALL's SMB Package to Manage UK Transmission Distribution

Hollywood, FL – November 29, 2011 – ScheduALL has announced that Links Broadcast, one of the UK’s leading providers of broadcast services and facilities, has selected the company’s industry-leading ScheduLINK system to schedule and manage its comprehensive transmission distribution needs, including feeds, uplinks, satellite trucks and business resources.

As a growing satellite service provider, Links Broadcast had been leveraging an in-house spreadsheet system, based on Microsoft® Excel, to handle its scheduling and management needs. Over time and as the business grew, the company broadened its services to include high definition and standard definition satellite broadcast, production facilities and satellite ground services. In addition, its client base and demand for services has grown to include the UK’s leading broadcasters, production companies and video content producers.

As a result, Links Broadcast determined that its bespoke system had limitations and could no longer effectively manage the increasing scope and complexity of services, so it turned to ScheduALL which was most notably recognized as the industry standard.

“As we continue to expand our operations, it is crucial that every phase of our resource scheduling, utilization and reporting is managed and monitored with the highest degree of accuracy and efficiency,” said Paul Airey, Head of Broadcast Services for Links Broadcast. “Many of the broadcast industry’s largest Occasional Use players are using ScheduALL, and I am well aware of the company’s reputation for best of breed technologies and excellent customer service. We are a rapidly growing company, so it was an easy decision to move to ScheduALL due to of the product’s breadth and ease of configuration.”

While ScheduLINK is the system of choice of the world’s largest transmission providers, Joel Ledlow, CEO of ScheduALL, is delighted to have more service providers join the community of users.“Links Broadcast’s successful implementation proves that our "SMB" package is providing robust ScheduLINK functionality at a price point growing service providers can afford,” he said. “While we successfully serve the industry’s largest providers, our products are also of significant value to clients of all sizes across the wider transmission community.”

Links Broadcast has also expressed future interest in ScheduALL’s groundbreaking ERMa and AVvA technologies, which enable other transmission, broadcast and truck operators to make bookings in real time system to system across the ScheduALL user community. This added functionality allows customers to view and book specific offerings faster, with greater visibility and reporting than ever before.

Socialize with ScheduALL

Twitter

Follow @scheduall for exclusive tips and tricks, promotions and messages: http://twitter.com/scheduall.

Facebook

Find ScheduALL on Facebook and receive posts, pictures and more exclusive information:

http://www.facebook.com/ScheduALL

YouTube

The ScheduALL YouTube channel (scheduall89) contains product demos and presentations:http://www.youtube.com/scheduall89

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the premier global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. Utilizing a modular approach, ScheduALL delivers scalable product sets that provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments, maximizing resources, operating efficiencies and collaboration. For more than 22 years, ScheduALL has been overwhelmingly recognized as the industry leader and partner of choice for operational management solutions, and today has over 1,200 installations in more than 39 countries. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks, BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL. In addition, ScheduALL remains the system of choice for emerging and successful small-, mid-tier and boutique firms in the production, post-production and broadcast space. For more information, please visit www.scheduall.com.

###