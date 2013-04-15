NAB Show hands out ACE Awards for coolest exhibits

The 2013 NAB Show presented the 2nd Annual ACE (Awesome Cool Exhibits) Awards to four NAB Show exhibitors for their innovations in booth design and execution. The 2013 ACE Award winners are:

Best Linear Booth: MediaSilo, SU10114

Best Small Island Booth: SCISYS, C151

Best Medium Island Booth: Riedel, C4937

Best Large Island Booth: Vizrt, SL3305

The following companies were nominated:

Abekas, Inc.

Accelerated Media Technologies, Inc

AmberFin

Ambient Recording GmbH

B&H Photo-Video-Pro Audio

Baron Services

Brightcove

Dactylcam LLC

DVBControl (RTSS)

EditShare

Front Porch Digital

FUJIFILM North America Corp.

Gerling & Associates

Gorilla Technology Inc

Leader Instruments Corp.

LTO Program

LUMANTEK Co., Ltd.

Maxon Computer Inc.

MediaSilo

Myers

NEP

Object-Matrix

Panasonic System Communications Company

Photo Higher

Riedel Communications

Ross Video Limited

SCISYS Deutschland GmbH

Sennheiser Electronic Corporation

Shively Labs

Shutterstock, Inc.

Slatercom

Solomon Group

Sony Electronics Inc.

Teradek

Thomson Video Networks

TSL

Vimond Media Solutions

Vizrt

Zylight

WTMX-FM Chicago, IL

The booths were judged in four categories defined by size and format:

Best Linear Booth: 100 - 400 square feet

Best Small Island Booth: 400 - 1000 square feet

Best Medium Island Booth: 1000 - 2000 square feet

Best Large Island Booth: 2000+ square feet

Exhibits were judged on four criteria:

Creativity: Use of color, sound, light and other creative elements

Effectiveness: How well the booth draws in and engages the visitor

Overall structure: Quality of the build and innovative use of materials

Peer review: Overall "look and feel" as judged by other exhibitors

Representatives from Freeman, NAB and the NAB Show Exhibitor Advisory Committee served as judges.