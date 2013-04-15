NAB Show hands out ACE Awards for coolest exhibits
The 2013 NAB Show presented the 2nd Annual ACE (Awesome Cool Exhibits) Awards to four NAB Show exhibitors for their innovations in booth design and execution. The 2013 ACE Award winners are:
Best Linear Booth: MediaSilo, SU10114
Best Small Island Booth: SCISYS, C151
Best Medium Island Booth: Riedel, C4937
Best Large Island Booth: Vizrt, SL3305
The following companies were nominated:
Abekas, Inc.
Accelerated Media Technologies, Inc
AmberFin
Ambient Recording GmbH
B&H Photo-Video-Pro Audio
Baron Services
Brightcove
Dactylcam LLC
DVBControl (RTSS)
EditShare
Front Porch Digital
FUJIFILM North America Corp.
Gerling & Associates
Gorilla Technology Inc
Leader Instruments Corp.
LTO Program
LUMANTEK Co., Ltd.
Maxon Computer Inc.
MediaSilo
Myers
NEP
Object-Matrix
Panasonic System Communications Company
Photo Higher
Riedel Communications
Ross Video Limited
SCISYS Deutschland GmbH
Sennheiser Electronic Corporation
Shively Labs
Shutterstock, Inc.
Slatercom
Solomon Group
Sony Electronics Inc.
Teradek
Thomson Video Networks
TSL
Vimond Media Solutions
Vizrt
Zylight
WTMX-FM Chicago, IL
The booths were judged in four categories defined by size and format:
Best Linear Booth: 100 - 400 square feet
Best Small Island Booth: 400 - 1000 square feet
Best Medium Island Booth: 1000 - 2000 square feet
Best Large Island Booth: 2000+ square feet
Exhibits were judged on four criteria:
Creativity: Use of color, sound, light and other creative elements
Effectiveness: How well the booth draws in and engages the visitor
Overall structure: Quality of the build and innovative use of materials
Peer review: Overall "look and feel" as judged by other exhibitors
Representatives from Freeman, NAB and the NAB Show Exhibitor Advisory Committee served as judges.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox