SUGARfx Punchline Titles and Transitions for Final Cut Pro X

Punchline adds professional, high definition effects to any project

Boston, MA – March 28, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, brings SUGARfx Punchline, a collection of high quality title and transition elements, to FxFactory. Designed by the SUGARfx broadcast team for Final Cut Pro X, Punchline delivers 32 high definition, professional looking effects, all customizable and easy to adjust, right within FCP X. Users can test drive a free trial then purchase Punchline for 49 USD through FxFactory. Learn more here

Punchline Feature Highlights Include:

A Variety of Options – Punchline offers 11 different titles and 21 transitions, each entirely customizable. Editing controls are simple to use and easy to understand.

Enhance Footage Easily – Panels in titles and transitions have the function to enhance the footage right within the element itself. This versatility allows the user to have several looks and styles with just one element.

Optimized for Final Cut Pro X - Transition elements have been designed to take advantage of the best capabilities found inside FCP X. For example, simply drag the numbers that appear in the timeline to the frame desired, and the corresponding panels will display the frame.

Unique and Complex Elements Within Reach – Punchline transitions and titles offer a complex use of mattes, text effects, color modes and animation that would take hours to complete without Punchline.

About SUGARfx Founder Ricardo Silva

SUGARfx founder and broadcast designer Ricardo Silva has worked with an assortment of well-known entertainment giants including National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Telemundo, NBC, Univision, TLC, and Fox Sports International, and holds two Emmy®-nominations from 2001 and 2008 for "Outstanding Main Title Design" by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since joining the Noise Industries development partner program in 2006, Silva has facilitated the engineering of numerous image treatment and processing plug-ins for the FxFactory platform. For more information, please visit the SUGARfx website.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information please visit the Noise Industries website.

