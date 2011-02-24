Manhattan Edit Workshop Adds Avid Pro Tools Authorized Training to Its Impressive Resume

Mewshop digital training trendsetters amp up course curriculum with Avid Pro Tools; fine-tune your audio production in new Pro Tools 9 authorized classes



New York, New York – February 24, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEW), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, is pleased to announce that it is now an official Avid® Authorized Training Partner. The Manhattan-based training center now offers authorized classes in Pro Tools 9 that are harmonious compliments to the expansive array of post-production and content creation classes already offered. “Mewshop is thrilled to officially announce our Avid Pro Tools courses,” says Josh Apter, Owner and Founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “The opportunity to offer our students authorized training in Pro Tools 9 is key in our mission to present a comprehensive and well-rounded curriculum. The new series offers all our audio buffs a chance to work with the next generation of pro audio production tools, expanding the possibilities of sound creation and design. With this new addition to our core curriculum, we hope to expand our student-base and attract a wider range of post-production enthusiasts and professionals alike.”

Avid Pro Tools Kickoff

To initiate Mewshop’s new Avid Pro Tools Authorized Training, the facility is offering three new authorized instructor-led classes that are designed to get students up-to-speed with the robust new Pro Tools 9. These include: Pro Tools 101: An Introduction to Pro Tools, Pro Tools 110: Essentials of Pro Tools, and Pro Tools 130: Pro Tools for Game Audio.

Pro Tools 101: An Introduction to Pro Tools

Pro Tools 101 is a two-day course that covers basic Pro Tools principles and provides students with the knowledge and know-how to complete a Pro Tools project, from initial set up to final mix down. This course focuses on Pro Tools 9 software and highlights a variety of new functions and feature enhancements. Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

• Making your first audio and MIDI recordings

• Basic editing and mixing techniques

• Music and Post hands-on projects

Pro Tools 110: Essentials of Pro Tools

Pro Tools 110 is a three-day workshop that covers key concepts and skills that are needed to operate a Pro Tools system in a home studio environment. Students learn to record, edit, utilize the essentials of automation, and work with both audio and MIDI. Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

• Configuring & routing MIDI

• Using virtual instruments

• Using AudioSuite plug-ins

Pro Tools 130: Pro Tools for Game Audio

Pro Tools 130 is a three-day workshop that exposes students to the core skills, workflows, and concepts involved in creating and implementing game audio in the Pro Tools systems. Covering basic sound design techniques for both Mac® and Windows® systems, the session time is divided between demonstration and hands-on practice. Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

• Understanding the Game Audio Workflow – common techniques for assessing, acquiring, recording, editing, mastering, and implementing game audio

• Adding sound effects

• Creating an interactive music score

For more information on Mewshop's Pro Tools 9 classes, please visit: http://mewshop.com/news/2010/dec/15/mewshop-now-offering-certified-tra/.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, and for a complete course schedule, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, has quickly won it the reputation of New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses that total more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

