SOUND DEVICES TO INTRODUCE NEW USBPRE 2 INTERFACE AT IBC 2010

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Sound Devices will introduce the USBPre 2, an all-new version of its popular USBPre computer audio interface at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.E72). The two-channel USBPre 2 offers professionals a powerful, yet easy-to-use, portable interface to interconnect audio sources to Mac OS and Windows computers over USB. Featuring an entirely new electronic design, USBPre 2 uses the same extended-bandwidth, low-noise microphone preamplifiers and digital converters as Sound Devices award-winning 7-Series Digital Recorders.

The USBPre 2 is ideal for a broad range of applications; including voiceover recording, reference playback and monitoring, and test and measurement. The class-compliant, plug-and-play device accepts mic level, line level, consumer line level and SPDIF digital (coaxial or TOSLINK) inputs. Its microphone preamplifiers have selectable analog limiters, high-pass filters, 48 V phantom power, and high-resolution LED meters. Because the USBPre 2 draws its power solely from the computer’s USB port, no additional power source is required.

Sound Devices designed the USBPre 2 for both reference quality input and output. Its balanced XLR outputs offer superior rejection to interference and are switch-selectable between mic or line level. Additionally, a consumer RCA-type output is available for connection to unbalanced inputs. Its headphone amplifier easily drives full-sized headphones with extensive, clean gain.

With its unique stand-alone mode, the USBPre 2 functions as a two-channel microphone preamplifier with analog, digital and headphone outputs. Stand-alone mode is perfect for applications that require an easy-to-use, quality microphone preamplifier. A built-in high-resolution LED level meter helps further facilitate these types of applications.

“The original Sound Devices USBPre was the very first bus-powered USB interface with phantom-powered mic inputs. The convenience and flexibility it offered proved quite popular with sound engineers,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director for Sound Devices. “The USBPre 2 is an all-new update of that original, with powerful new features and superior audio performance. It is the perfect portable audio interface for Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premiere Pro editing systems. System engineers will also appreciate its ability to output full line level signals on XLR connectors.”

The USBPre 2, as with all Sound Devices products, is designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. Its chassis is made from aluminum for superior durability and weight reduction.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.

