RTW INTRODUCES SUBSTANTIALLY ENHANCED FIRMWARE V2 FOR TOUCHMONITOR TM7 AND TM9 SYSTEMS AT IBC 2011

New Features Include Innovative LRA View, Realistic Pointer Instruments and Countless Other Improvements

AMSTERDAM, 11 SEPTEMBER, 2011 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production and quality control, will be showcasing at IBC 2011 (Hall 8, Stand E.76) the latest firmware Version 2 (V2) featuring numerous enhancements and optimizations for its successful TouchMonitor series.

The TouchMonitor is RTW’s response to growing demands to adhere to loudness requirements in modern production, post-production and broadcast environments. With its high-quality 7-inch or 9-inch touchscreens and intuitive user interface, the TouchMonitor breaks new ground in professional audio analysis, enabling superior accuracy, performance, efficiency and flexibility.

A major enhancement to the V2 firmware is the innovative LRA instrument. It intuitively depicts the Loudness Range (LRA) descriptor specified in EBU R128, elegantly combining the two most critical loudness-metering parameters. This instrument is a key addition to the TouchMonitor’s already extensive loudness implementation.

As many of the current loudness instruments for production are highly complex, requiring in-depth user knowledge, there is an increasing demand among broadcast and radio users for tools that are easier to use. These tools must allow for viewing and evaluating critical loudness parameters intuitively, often without technical expertise. This way, even non-engineers can use them to quickly assess production loudness. RTW’s new LRA instrument provides an extremely fast overview of the loudness features of any program segments. For this purpose, it combines integrated loudness metering, as specified in EBU R128 regulations, with LRA metering, thus allowing for the accurate representation of short-time loudness variances.

In addition to the LRA instrument, the TouchMonitor V2 firmware offers many more enhancements. These include the new classic PPM-instrument view derived from legendary RTW peak meters featuring gas-plasma displays and the moving-coil instrument that implements various types of pointer instruments (including an M/S combo display) on the screen. Another new feature is the global keyboard, a customizable keypad that can be used for issuing global start/stop/reset messages. It also allows for controlling the TouchMonitor using the integrated GPIO interface.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

