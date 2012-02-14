Pilat Media 2012 NAB Show

Booth N4429

Company Overview

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

Pilat Media at the 2012 NAB Show:

Pilat Media will highlight its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), which offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements. IBMS is being further enhanced with new features and functions that enable a richer, streamlined, and more automated multiplatform experience. These include:

Automated Metadata Management and Media Preparation

Pilat Media is announcing a new automated metadata workflow for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers. This new capability enables IBMS to import metadata automatically for large volumes of content, check and retrieve missing metadata from information suppliers, drive transcoders to prepare media for distribution, and create and place offers in the service navigation menu based on metadata values such as genre, resolution, and cast.

Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

With new expanded rights management capabilities, IBMS becomes even more future-proof. IBMS users can define an unlimited number of rights dimensions, ensuring that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met. Rights dimensions can include such parameters as broadcast resolutions, regions, devices, delivery platforms, and revenue models. As new rights dimensions emerge, IBMS users can immediately configure the appropriate rights themselves and log, track, and manage their usage from a centralized platform.

Catch-Up Automation

IBMS now provides setup and automation of catch-up services to be delivered to multiple devices, linking linear scheduling to catch-up schedules while applying rights-aware business rules, service policies, and offer profiles.

Client Quote

"At this year's NAB Show, we're looking forward to showing media professionals how the award-winning IBMS can centralize and unify their broadcast operations and enable them to scale quickly to meet the increasing range of platforms and services, as well as increasingly complex rights and content management demands," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "IBMS encompasses many aspects of broadcast business management including rights across multiple platforms, metadata automation, catch-up service processing, linear to nonlinear schedule associations, and centralized workflow management."