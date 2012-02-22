Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. Announces Sports Digital Asset Management Service

Essential for the Successful Future of Teams, Leagues, Universities & Associations

Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) has announced a new Sports Digital Asset Management Service specifically designed for the athletics industry. For sports content owners and producers, having a digital asset management strategy has become an essential part of doing business and affects virtually every aspect of the organization's operations and future multi-media ROI opportunities.

"A well designed digital asset management strategy gives a sports organization the ability to properly manage rich media assets" explained Mike Braico, EVP of Sales at IMT. "Think life cycle of the production process, including acquisition, editing and distribution for all digital media files and the underlying metadata."

IMT worked with the Tennis Channel to design and build a new state-of-the-art file-based workflow, which allows their broadcast operations, editorial, graphics, and post-production teams to share and archive content.

"Growth at our network required an expanded approach to production workflow and storage," remarked Dean Hadaegh, Senior Vice President of Broadcast Operations and CTO, Tennis Channel. "IMT quickly targeted our specific needs and came up with an across-the-board strategy that allowed us to re-design our operation without any downtime."

IMT's Sports Digital Asset Management Service takes advantage of new technologies and distribution outlets through a centralized efficient digital workflow. It also enables real time collaboration and coordination throughout the organization, capitalizing on video assets through increased output, accelerated operations, and optimum utilization of staff.

"Our new Sports Digital Asset Management Service focuses on protecting video assets for the long term," emphasized Tom McGowan, IMT VP of Business Development, "and provides our clients with the ability to create new marketing capabilities and revenue streams through increased advertising inventory, sponsorship opportunities, in-venue promotions, social media exposure and e-commerce platforms across broadcast, web and mobile distribution platforms."

IMT's Sports Digital Asset Management Service drives new branding opportunities and significantly increases the ability to reach fans on any platform, and anywhere they want to enjoy content. As an internal competitive benefit, Sports Digital Asset Management Service also enables management to provide the coaching staff and players with the latest tools and innovations for video capture and display in the locker rooms, coaches' offices, team meeting rooms/theaters, family lounges and with minor league and remote scouting operations.

