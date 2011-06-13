XenData and Technical Media Services Launch All-In-One Archiving Solution

XenData, the leading provider of digital video archiving and storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry, and Technical Media Services (TMS), a leading Singapore-based systems integrator serving the media industry of Southeast Asia, today announce the launch of Vault-X. The new turnkey solution from TMS combines high-performance archiving with affordability for time and resource-strapped customers.

Making its debut at BroadcastAsia 2011 in Singapore, June 21-24, the new Vault-X solution will be available for demonstration on-stand at the XenData booth, 4F3-10. Available from TMS in July 2011, Vault-X combines award-winning XenData6 Workstation software with archive hardware to create an all-in-one solution to provide users with complete connectivity to dramatically improve archiving workflow.

Vault-X key features and benefits include:

- Complete End-to-End Solution - Vault-X is a turnkey appliance with an internal LTO5 HH drive. The new solution delivers high-performance, reliable archiving to and restoring from LTO data tape using Windows Explorer.

- Archive and Restore via Drag and Drop – Leveraging XenData6 Workstation software, Vault-X archives to and restores from LTO tape using Windows Explorer and allows the transfer of files to and from LTO by using drag and drop or copy and paste, so files can be easily archived to tape from any accessible logical letter drive or network share. Transfers to and from LTO, can be for individual files, selections of files or complete nested folder structures. For example, a folder structure containing hundreds of project files can be archived to or restored from LTO in one operation.

- Comprehensive Management of Offline Files - When an LTO tape is ejected from the tape drive, its file contents are remembered by the system, even though the tape is now offline. The user can display the file and folder structure for any offline tape. The software allows searching of the offline archive and it identifies which tape needs to be inserted back into the tape drive to restore that file.

- Highly Compatible - Vault-X supports Windows and Mac-formatted external storage via eSATA, USB3 and Firewire connections. Files can be archived to tape from any accessible hard disk drive, Mac and PC network drives and, via options, SAN volumes. The solution also includes built-in memory card readers for CF, SD/MMC and memory stick formats.

- Writes in POSIX tar Format - Files are written to data tape using the open standard POSIX tar format so files can be restored for decades to come using a wide range of native Linux and Unix operating systems, Microsoft Services for Unix, as well as XenData software.

“In partnership with XenData, Vault-X was designed with today’s broadcasters and production engineers in mind, offering both reliability and affordability,” states James Ng, Managing Director, Technical Media Services. “With our ability to combine our innovative hardware solutions with XenData’s intuitive software, we look forward to rolling out our new solution to meet the demands of the media and entertainment industry.”

“We’re pleased to work with TMS to unveil Vault-X at BroadcastAsia 2011,” states Dr. Phil Storey, XenData co-founder and CEO. “Our collaboration with TMS will further fuel our growth across Asia and enable us to deliver our archiving solutions to media professionals in these markets.”