BOINX SOFTWARE GOES TO THE HEAD OF THE CLASS

Award-winning Mac applications build a wonderland of opportunities inside the classroom; BoinxTV and iStopMotion help mold creative minds of the future

Puchheim, Germany – June 22, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac platform, has become a critical teaching aide in educational spaces, where technology-rich environments have become the norm. Receiving high marks, BoinxTV and iStopMotion are captivating educators and students alike with fun and easy-to-use technology for delivering creative classroom lessons using visually interesting and highly engaging digital media. “In our classrooms, we strive to make education and learning as imaginative and fun as possible. We see this same approach in Boinx Software, and are thrilled to utilize its products to enhance the creative imaginations of each and every child that walks through our doors,” comments Valerie Becker, West Tisbury School. “iStopMotion provides children with a unique tool to become their very own movie maker, creating short animations just like they see on the big screen. The sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that spreads across a child’s face after using iStopMotion is magnificent. Its instantaneous results and forgiving nature boosts confidence levels, allowing students to present their finished work in mere minutes… and always go back later to fix mistakes or add to their projects. The West Tisbury School is proud to offer our kids the opportunity to create and stretch their imaginations with Boinx Software.”

Boinx’s iStopMotion introduces students to the basic concepts of animation and filmmaking, while teaching invaluable skills such as teamwork, structural planning and analytical thinking. Stop Motion Animation is easy to use and motivates students to learn to work in groups, be creative, research information, create sound and text, and share their results with friends and family. The unique time-lapse recording feature is well suited for scientific curriculums, where it helps to make slow processes more visible to students. iStopMotion can even be used for learning math by creating animations that demonstrate the concepts of fractions or to solve complex equations.

With higher learning retention rates, classrooms all over the country are adding Boinx Software as part of its cross-curriculum, bringing a new, fresh method of creative learning and educational delivery. “My 6th grade class has been using iStopMotion for the past five years, and it never fails to impress both myself as well as my students,” says George Rota, Glen Lake Elementary School. “Students work together in small groups to create fantastic animations and learn the ins-and-outs of teamwork, basic filmmaking and problem solving skills. Every year, my student’s faces light up when it comes time for the iStopMotion project. I recently acquired BoinxTV and am sure that the students will come to love its cool production qualities just as much as iStopMotion. I cannot thank Boinx Software enough for creating such powerful products for education – bravo!”

BoinxTV, the ‘studio in a box’ solution, lets educators and students to create and broadcast their own videos and documentaries as well as broadcast live events such as lectures, important extra-curricular activities like sporting events and performances with special effects and school branding. The hands-on experience provides students with an invaluable outlet for expressing their point of view and collaborating with their peers.

“Boinx Software products, fit for both the adventurous adolescent and the ‘young at heart’ professional, are strongly rooted in education, providing users of all ages with a platform for creative expression,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “BoinxTV and iStopMotion help students to focus their creative energies toward positive, educational activities. Students have so much fun using these products and creating their own school TV channels and shows for their peers, as well as animated films, that they forget they are actually learning valuable skills for the future. Our products initiate real world situations, allowing students to experience what it might be like in a real TV studio, or a real creative house, and how to work together as a team. At Boinx, we are thrilled to be a part of the educational trends that will continue shaping the creative community for years to come.”

Boinx Software Availability and Education Pricing

Boinx iStopMotion is available to educational institutions at a special volume licensing. For pricing information please contact the Educational Sales Team at edu@boinx.com.

iStopMotion 2.0 is available today at http://boinx.com/download. A built-in assistant will guide users through the process of acquiring the proper license. iStopMotion 2.0 Home is available for $49, iStopMotion 2.0 Express is available for $99 and iStopMotion 2.0 Pro is available for $499 via Kagi. Updates from iStopMotion 1 DV to iStopMotion 2 Home are available for $10, to iStopMotion 2 Express for $60. For all purchase options see http://boinx.com/istopmotion/buy.

BoinxTV Full Edition, a single license for educational use, is available for $249 USD (from $499 USP). Special rebates for multiple seats and licenses are available. For more information on educational pricing, please contact the Educational Sales Team at edu@boinx.com.

BoinxTV 1.5 is available as a free update for existing BoinxTV users at boinx.com/download. A free demo license for first time users activates BoinxTV for 30 days. The single license of BoinxTV is available for $499 at the Boinx Kagi Store. The BoinxTV Sponsored Edition for $199 requires a credit for BoinxTV in every video created with BoinxTV. For all purchase options see http://boinx.com/boinxtv/buy.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

