Wohler RMV16 Multiviewer Enables Flexible, Cost-Effective Monitor Wall Implementation

Mix-and-Match Design Makes It Easy for Broadcasters to Combine Multiple Video Sources and Monitoring Tools on Flat-Panel Displays

AMSTERDAM, IBC2011 -- Sept. 9, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the IBC debut of the RMV16 multiviewer, which gives control rooms and other mission- critical areas the power and flexibility to drive up to 16 separate windows to a common flat-panel display. The RMV16's mix-and-match design allows broadcasters to select the number of inputs and outputs they require and to display these sources combined with waveform, vectorscope, audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, and timecode, along with still image and clock insertion.

"Wohler is pleased to announce the newest offering in our popular line of high-quality video monitoring products," said Jeff McNall, Wohler's product line manager for audio and video. "Broadcasters are increasingly investing in affordable high-quality, large- format flat-panel displays to optimize space and reduce per-screen costs. The RMV16 is a simple yet flexible solution that supports this cost-saving approach while giving users the ability to create and store multiple screen configurations with a variety of formats and resolutions, all from a single Ethernet-connected PC interface."

The new Wohler multiviewer accepts inputs including analog composite video, component, SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and even 3G, and can provide outputs in VGA, DVI, and HDMI formats. Each screen layout and configuration can be stored to a given preset, allowing for later recall of wall configuration changes set through the system's intuitive GUI. Dual power supplies and air-cooling help to ensure reliable performance.

The RMV16 supports a 1920 x 1200 maximum resolution output display and 50-Hz or 60-Hz input signal applications. With no restriction on signal source grouping, the operator can send any signal to any display at any scale. In addition to driving video sources to the display, the multiviewer provides monitoring of embedded audio and external analog audio, including as many as eight audio meters per window. Users can easily configure video and audio alarms through the multiviewer's GUI.

Wohler's RMV16 is available in either a 1RU chassis that supports four cards providing for up to 16 inputs and 8 outputs or a 3RU chassis that supports 16 cards providing for up to 64 inputs and 32 outputs, allowing broadcasters to select the model that accommodates their budgets as well as their I/O needs.

During IBC2011, the new Wohler RMV16 multiviewer will be on display at the Wohler/HHB stand 8.D56. More information about Wohler products can be found at both Wohler exhibits throughout IBC2011 -- 8.D56 and OE225 -- or at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS