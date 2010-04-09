LYNX Technik AG® Expands Series 5000 with New 3Gbit Modular Interface Products at NAB 2010

LYNX Technik AG will debut nine new 3G-ready modular infrastructure products at NAB 2010 – Booth N5011. They complement the existing comprehensive line of Series 5000 high-end rack and card based terminal equipment solutions for conversion, distribution, embedding and de-embedding, frame synchronization, audio delay and test signal generation. The new Series 5000 products include:

• PIE 5810 - 3G Video Processor

• PVD 5806 B/D – 3G Frame Synchronizer with Full Audio Support and Up/Down/Cross Conversion

• PVD 5812 B/D – 3G Frame Synchronizer with Full Audio Support

• DVD 5810 – 3G 1>8 SDI/ASI Distribution Amplifier

• DVD 5820 - 3G Dual-Input 1>4 SDI/ASI Distribution Amplifier with Fiber I/O

• DVO 5810 – 3G SDI/ASI Distribution Amplifier with fiber I/O

• DVO 5820 – 3G Dual-Channel SDI/ASI Distribution Amplifier with fiber I/O

• SVD 5812 – 3G SDI/ASI 2-Channel Changeover Switch

• PDM 5288 – 3G 16-Channel Embedder / De-embedder

• RFR 5012 – Newly designed 2RU rack frame

• RFR 5003 and RFR 5004 – New 1RU rack frames

The PIE 5810 video processor, and the PVD 5806, PVD 5812 frame synchronizers are part of the Series 5000 FLEXCARD modules. FLEXCARDS are “one module – many solutions” devices that allow users to configure functionality and features from a menu of firmware options. All three of these new FLEXCARDS are “3G-ready” and when 3G functionality is needed they simply need to be 3G activated via a license code. In addition, they are available with optional fiber inputs and outputs.

The PIE 5810 video processor functionality includes any combination of; noise reduction, up / down / cross conversion, SDTV ARC, video delay, and color correction.

The PVD 5806 and PVD 5812 are frame synchronizers with full audio support including comprehensive audio processing with four assignable DolbyE synchronizers. With the PVD 5806 users have the option to enhance functionality with firmware upgrades including; up / down / cross conversion and noise reduction.

The DVD 5810 is a fixed 1 input, 8 output SDI/ASI distribution amplifier that handles all SDI signals up to 3Gbit as well as ASI-DVB streams.

The DVD 5820 is a dual-input, 4 output/channel SDI/ASI distribution amplifier that handles all SDI signals up to 3Gbit as well as ASI-DVB streams.

The DVO 5810 is a 1 input, 6 output SDI / ASI-DVB distribution amplifier, which includes a selectable fiber input and a single fiber output.

The DVO 5820 is a dual-channel, 6 output (3 per channel) distribution amplifier with the added functionality of a selectable fiber input on the 2nd channel, and two fiber outputs.

The SVD 5612 changeover switch provides automatic or manual SDI switching for when a designated input is lost. This module will take two SDI inputs (program and bypass) and provides two sets of SDI outputs. When the switch is activated, the outputs are swapped. The switch can be activated automatically when the program input is lost, or can be switched manually.

The PDM 5288 is a 3G switchable embedder / de-embedder which can extract and/or insert 16 channels of audio from the SDI video signal. All audio is passed through a 24-channel audio processing stage, which includes adjustable gain, phase invert, and mute for each channel. A large internal audio router / crossbar allows for infinite audio mapping possibilities.

As with all Series 5000 card modules, remote control, status monitoring, and error reporting is possible when using the LYNX control system.

The new Series 5000 1 RU chassis accommodates up to 4 modules, and the 2 RU chassis will accommodate up to 10 card modules, plus rack controller and two power supplies. Each chassis is pre-wired for the LYNX control system with a termination panel provided for control system interfacing. Many of the Series 5000 modules are multi-channel, saving on space and overall system cost.

LYNX Technik has steadily become a trusted manufacturer of broadcast and professional AV terminal equipment known worldwide for their high quality, fault tolerant and feature-rich solutions. Their equipment is being used globally by many facilities including; TopVision Telekommunikation, NDR and Deutsche Well in Germany, TV3 and TVE in Spain, RPC TV Network in Brazil, Televisa in Mexico. LYNX Technik rigorously tests all new and existing products making sure they are meeting the standards of the most demanding audio and video signal processing environments. Applications include; mobile and studio production, master control rooms, network operating centers, post production, video duplication facilities, as well as a vast variety of professional AV installations including; digital signage, distance learning, and medical imaging.

Availability:

The new Series 5000 modules will be available in May / June 2010.