Manhattan Edit Workshop Takes Popular Film and Video Editing Workshops Online via Class on Demand

Top NYC creative training destination partners with Class on Demand to place red-hot training at the fingertips of the video and filmmaking community; FCP X Training makes its debut as Mewshop’s first course available online

New York, New York – June 28, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, is pleased to announce the upcoming online availability of its most popular training courses for aspiring and professional editors, filmmakers, and cinematographers. In partnering with Class on Demand, the leading provider of professional educational products for creative markets, Mewshop is prepping to take its immersive, hands-on training to the next level. Beginning with the highly anticipated “Hands-on with FCP X,” select Mewshop courses and workshops will now be available via instant secure streaming on Class on Demand’s website (www.classondemand.com).

“It’s extremely important that our digital training is readily available to the entire creative community, including filmmakers and editors all over the world. What better way to ensure this than to bring our training online, making it instantly available for viewing with the click of a mouse,” comments Josh Apter, owner and founder of Mewshop. “Class on Demand’s well-respected reputation and successful track record in hosting some of the best training in the business made it the obvious choice when deciding just how to deliver our training via an online platform. We hope that this step toward making our complete training catalog available online broadens our user reach and introduces an extended creative community to our innovative training methodologies. And of course, what better training topic to kick-start this move than the new FCP X!”

“Hands-on With FCP X” – Unparalleled Training Available Online!

The very first Mewshop training course to be offered for online purchase, “Hands-on With FCP X,” with instructor Ari Feldman, is set to take place on Saturday, July 9, 2011, and Sunday, July 10, 2011, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT at the Manhattan Edit Workshop, 80 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1501, New York City. Approximately 48 hours after the training course has been completed, “Hands-on With FCP X” will be available for instant purchase at the Class on Demand website (www.classondemand.com). The online training via secure streaming will encompass the complete “Hands-on With FCP X” course as it happened live in the classroom with Ari Feldman. Students will have the opportunity to dive into the training download, never missing a beat (from understanding FCP X’s bold new interface to capture and editing, final output, and more), all at their own pace and control.

For more information on “Hands-on With FPC X” please visit: http://mewshop.com/courses/course_detail/Hands-On%20with%20FCP%20X/

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit www.classondemand.com for additional information.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated. Avid, Avid Studio, and Pinnacle Studio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact (Manhattan Edit Workshop)

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan