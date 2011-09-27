DTS and Digital Rapids Break Ground with First Solutions to Support UltraViolet(tm)

DTS Codecs Integrated into Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 -- Showcases Newly Launched DTS MediaPlayer at IBC 2011

September 9, 2011 -- IBC (Stand #2.B50), AMSTERDAM: DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI), a leader in high-definition audio, and Digital Rapids, the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences, have announced the companies' first tools to support the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem's (DECE) UltraViolet(tm) standard. DTS will showcase its newly launched DTS MediaPlayer in Stand 2.B50 during this year's IBC exhibition, using UltraViolet Common File Format (CFF) files created with Digital Rapids' upcoming version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software. Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 will feature encoding and multiplexing of a wide range of profiles of the DTS-HD codec, from lossless DTS-HD Master Audio down to low bit-rate DTS Express, and will be showcased at the Digital Rapids Stand, 7.G41. Both products support UltraViolet CFF files and serve the standard's goal to combine the benefits of cloud access with the power of an open, industry standard-empowering consumers to use multiple content services and device brands interchangeably, at home and on-the-go.

"From mobile phones and tablets to PCs and connected TVs, multi-screen viewing and the increasing volume of digital content are driving fundamental shifts in the way media is distributed and consumed," commented Brick Eksten, president of Digital Rapids. "We're committed to enabling our customers with solutions that provide the flexibility, quality and efficiency needed to capitalize on these shifts. UltraViolet will play a crucial role in unlocking the potential of multi-screen media consumption, and we're excited to be continuing our successful partnership with DTS by working together in support of the standard."

Powered by Digital Rapids' groundbreaking new Kayak application platform, version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager media processing software combines intelligent automation, superior quality and exceptional performance for transforming high volumes of media between dozens of acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. Transcode Manager 2.0 will support the creation of MP4 and Common File Format (CFF) output files featuring DTS encoded audio, enabling a whole new level of high-performance audio for online streaming and file-based delivery.

Designed as a quality control confidence-monitoring tool, DTS MediaPlayer not only supports playback of unencrypted CFF UltraViolet compatible files, but also MP4 and MPEG2TS streams for broadcast, IPTV, and over-the-top (OTT) markets. DTS MediaPlayer will be available in early Q4 of 2011.

"DTS' wide range of audio technologies is applicable to any platform or bandwidth, enabling the delivery of the highest possible audio experience to connected consumers, for any ecosystem," said, Brian Towne, executive vice president and chief operating officer of DTS. "With the launch of these tools and support of the UltraViolet standard, DTS and Digital Rapids are enabling the ability to service content creation and deliver a high quality entertainment experience to an even wider array of connected devices."

