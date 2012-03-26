New Version of Orad PlayMaker Supports Avid DNxHD, Cyclic Recording, and Smart Event Management

On display at NAB 2012, enhanced PlayMaker slow-motion video server brings new tapeless workflow advantages to the most demanding sports productions

Orad PlayMaker is a multi-faceted, slow-motion video server solution designed for managing fast-paced sports workflows. With support for a wide range of codecs and up to eight I/O channels, PlayMaker offers users high-quality ingest and synchronized slow-motion replay capabilities combined with powerful, yet easy-to-use editing tools designed specifically for sports production. PlayMaker’s file-sharing feature enables users to preview, copy, or playout clips over a network in real time, optimizing workflow efficiency.

Now with support for Avid DNxHD®, PlayMaker is the only server solution to ingest up to eight channels of Avid DNxHD and export content to an NLE environment with no intermediate hardware or software needed.

The PlayMaker Smart Events instant-tagging tool lets operators log clips, which are ideal for a highlight reel, on the fly. Done from PlayMaker Controller’s embedded touch screen, operators can easily and quickly tie multiple events to each clip using fast metadata tagging templates. PlayMaker’s extensive search tool finds clips immediately. Operators can sort and turn clips into a playlist within seconds.

“The PlayMaker Smart Events engine gives operators more options for their broadcast. For example, when a baseball pitcher is substituted, most directors typically want to present that player’s significant throws and plays in the form of highlights as he is exiting the field and the new pitcher starts his warm up. The highlights can be quite time consuming to create in terms of live event coverage,” says Avi Sharir, Orad president and CEO. “With PlayMaker Smart Events, all of the media elements are there at the operator’s fingertips. Instead of going over all the clips or searching for them in an external database and then inserting them one at a time into a playlist, the Smart Events engine will search, sort, group, and prepare them for play, shortening the process from several minutes to just a few seconds.”

In addition to supporting up to 60 hours of HD recording (100mbps), PlayMaker now offers a cyclic recording mode. With cyclic recording mode enabled, PlayMaker can run ongoing recordings with each clipped item automatically protected. Clips that are not required are overwritten automatically.

The new PlayMaker version also provides high-performance external storage as a workspace for exported QuickTime and MXF files. These high-performance units are fine-tuned to “edit in place” multiple HD streams. Highly resilient and scalable, PlayMaker is the ideal solution for any budget or purpose.

