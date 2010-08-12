DVEO to Launch New IP Version of Award-Winning TS-TimeShifter™Broadcast Time Delay System

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of San Diego based Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has announced the launch of the IP version of their popular TS-TimeShifter™ broadcast time delay system for local delay of programming sent out across multiple time zones. DVEO will introduce the new system at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 10-14, at Stand 2.A48. Deliveries will start in October 2010.

Designed for broadcasters and content providers, the TS-TimeShifter/IP is a file server with knowledge of real time. It captures MPEG-2 or H.264 IP transport streams and plays them back after a delay that is finely adjustable from seconds to weeks.

"The TS-TimeShifter/IP provides an economical way for broadcasters to compensate for time zone differences," noted Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "This creates a huge cost savings to network operators who need to distribute their contents across continents where multiple time zones exist. Another important new feature is automatic adjustment for Daylight Saving Time."

The TS-TimeShifter/IP is designed to faithfully reproduce the incoming signal. Whether the signal happens to be standard definition or high definition, the delayed stream will be 100% identical to the incoming stream. The TS-TimeShifter/IP is designed for 24/7 operation and is configured around a SuperMicro or similar enterprise class rack mounted server.

Ordering options include a dual power supply, a spare fully-tested hard drive, and a GPS Clock and/or SMPTE time code card or NTP for super-accurate time. The system comes standard with a RAID hard drive array.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Broadcast Reliability for 24x7 operation

IP version of Prize-Winning product at NAB 2003

Simultaneous capture and time-delayed playback of MPEG-2 or H.264 transport streams

Input: UDP-IP or RTP-IP

Output: UDP-IP

Based on highly reliable server technology with RAID 0 hard drive array

Enterprise class hardware

SPTS or MPTS

Supports unicast or multicast

Super accurate time via optional GPS Clock or SMPTE time code card or NTP

Programmable time delay of playback (increments of seconds/ minutes/ hours)

Daylight Saving Time adjustment

Stop/Resume function available for real time upgrade/maintenance

High speed drive option available for capture and playback rate up to 500 Mbps

188/204 byte packets

Intuitive GUI

Detailed logs for events

Easily interfaced to DVEO's HD decoder, Virenza/S, to provide HD-SDI output

Suggested Retail Prices:

TS-TimeShifter IP on SuperMicro -- $8,995 U.S.

External RAID option -- $5,500 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

