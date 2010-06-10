MULTIDYNE'S NEW HalfCuBE FIBER SOLUTION TO TAKE CENTERSTAGE AT INFOCOMM 2010

Lightweight Solution Offers up to 40 HD Signals, Option for a Signal Generator and HD Monitors

LAS VEGAS - MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is introducing the HalfCuBE portable fiber optic field transport system at this year's InfoComm 2010 (Booth C4823).

The HalfCuBE allows production teams to bring once-in-a-life-time events to life. Designed for the fiber optic field transport of composite, HD video, PL, IFB, audio and more, the HalfCuBE can solve the challenges presented by multiple audio feeds by allowing for up to 40 channels over just one fiber. The HalfCuBE can also solve the challenges of camera video, viewfinder and intercom feed requirements for both fixed and roaming production cameras. The HalfCuBE is format friendly, ready for standard cameras or the latest 3G HD 1080P production cameras.

In addition, the new test and monitor features make the HalfCuBE especially effective for in-the-field signal monitoring. With an HD monitor and signal generator on either end of the product, users can test the circuit even if the camera has not arrived. Further, the HD test signal generator option also allows users to send the test pattern down the line, or to send the signal from the studio end directly to the HalfCuBE. This function allows users to monitor the camera output and the signals arriving at the shoot, and can be added to any solution in MultiDyne's LiGHTBoX product line.

"Our new HalfCuBE further extends the options for the fiber optic transport needs of our customers," says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. "The HalfCuBE offers a flexible, smaller, more cost-effective and extremely high-quality solution that is also customizable, even by the end-user, just half the size and capacity of the MultiDyne LiGHTCuBE."

Ready to run on batteries for field use or 110/220 VAC power, the 7-inch high design makes the HalfCuBE compact and extremely portable, while still supplying multiple HD and audio signals. A carry handle allow users to "grab-and-go" for remote or on-location productions. A weather resistant cover is also available.

The versatile HalfCuBE can be used in a number of different broadcast and pro A/V situations. It is ideal for applications including graduation ceremonies on the football field, basketball playoffs in the arena or a recital in a packed auditorium. The HalfCuBE can also solve the high performance RGB-HV & DVI display requirements for the overflow rooms, lobby entrances and ball room parties.

The HalfCuBE can be linked using tactical or conventional fiber to any MultiDyne solution, including the DVM-2500, HD-1500, HD-3000, HDMI-ONE, DVI-6000 in addition to many non-MultiDyne products. The HalfCuBE also offers users intercom, PL, IFB and belt pack support. For more information on the HalfCuBE and on MultiDyne's line of products and customization options, please visit MultiDyne at booth C4823 or at www.multidyne.com.

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.