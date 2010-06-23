Corus Entertainment Selects Quantel Genetic Engineering and eQ for New Headquarters

New systems to boost productivity on network-wide promotions and Nelvana production

Corus Entertainment Inc., one of Canada's most successful integrated media and entertainment companies, has selected Quantel's Genetic Engineering shared workflow and eQ post production systems for Corus' post production online facility in the company's new Toronto headquarters, Corus Quay. The systems are being supplied by BSE, Quantel's Canadian reseller.

The first Genetic Engineering system, with three Quantel eQ high definition finishing systems, will handle all promotional, sales and production work for Corus' 20 plus speciality services. The second system - with two eQs - will handle online and versioning for Corus' world-renowned Nelvana children's animated programming stream.

As well as enabling each work group to share all media within its own environment, the two Genetic Engineering systems will also be able to exchange media between themselves as well as with a shared SAN, giving Corus complete workflow flexibility. The systems will be commissioned over the next few weeks and will go live later in the summer.

"We are pleased with Quantel's Genetic Engineering system," said Scott Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment. "The new system will help us capitalize on our end-to-end digital workflow, providing high-end compositing, strong deliverable versioning and full integration with our Final Cut Pro offline systems. This will improve our in-house capabilities for both television and production, creating two distinct workflows as well as integration between our third party storage and digital asset management systems."

"We're delighted that Quantel technology has been selected by such a quality and efficiency-conscious organisation as Corus Entertainment," said Martin Mulligan, Quantel Sales and Marketing Director. "eQ has proved itself to be the most powerful and versatile HD finishing system available. Teamworking them together to provide a shared workflow environment with Genetic Engineering gives a further dramatic boost to productivity, which fits perfectly with Corus' requirement for a highly efficient production pipeline."

About Corus Quay

Corus Quay, the new base of operations for Corus Entertainment, brings more than 1,100 Corus employees together into an ambitious and technologically sophisticated state-of-the-art broadcast and production facility that is destined to become a community landmark on Toronto's waterfront.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian-based media and entertainment company. Corus is a market leader in specialty television and radio with additional assets in pay television, advertising services, television broadcasting, children's book publishing and children's animation. The company's multimedia entertainment brands include YTV, Treehouse, Nickelodeon (Canada), W Network, Cosmo TV, VIVA, Sundance Channel (Canada), Movie Central, HBO Canada, Nelvana, Kids Can Press and radio stations including CKNW, CFOX, CKOI, 98,5 FM, Q107 and 102.1 the Edge. Corus creates engaging branded entertainment experiences for its audiences across multiple platforms. A publicly traded company, Corus is listed on the Toronto (CJR.B) and New York (CJR) exchanges. Experience Corus on the web at www.corusent.com.