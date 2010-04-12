Just Months After Launching Smoke For Mac OS X, Autodesk Sees Enthusiastic Response

Autodesk Smoke All-in-One Editorial Finishing and Powerful 3D Visual Effects Software Shows Widespread Adoption

LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 12, 2010 — At NAB 2010 — Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has seen widespread adoption of Autodesk Smoke software for Mac OS X, an all-in-one editorial finishing solution for Mac-based creative workflows. Smoke for Mac OS X launched on December 15, 2009, and since then, customers have used the software’s comprehensive creative toolset for dozens of film and television projects. In just three months, the 30-day trial has been downloaded by thousands of artists worldwide.

“There’s tremendous buzz in the finishing market for Smoke for the Mac OS X,” said Stig Gruman, Autodesk vice president of digital entertainment. “Given the large number of trial downloads and initial sales, it’s obvious that the market wants an affordable Mac-based all-in-one creative finishing solution that works well in their Final Cut Pro pipelines.”

Smoke on Mac software has been used to finish many recent productions. North Avenue Post in Detroit used Smoke on Mac to create commercial spots for the Marines, Ford Motors and Simmons Bedding as well as the SAG Awards for TNT and the TBS network television shows “Lopez Tonight,” “House of Payne” and “Meet the Browns.” Splice in Minneapolis, beta testers and now Smoke for Mac OS X licensees, completed the editorial finishing as well as the digital and film output for “Ana’s Playground,” an award-winning short film.

Autodesk Smoke 2011

Smoke for Mac OS X is designed to help editors significantly increase the quality of their finished projects through the use of more sophisticated graphics, visual treatments and effects. It helps minimize the need to move between multiple applications by offering integrated tools for editorial, conform, color correction, tracking, keying, paint, rotoscoping, compositing and 3D visual effects based on a familiar timeline workflow. With support for common native media formats like RED, H.264 and Apple ProRes as well as easy integration with Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer via XML and AAF support, Smoke on the Mac provides a complementary solution to existing creative cut workflows, enabling facilities to more easily add higher-quality finishing to their creative offerings.

Customer Endorsements

“We use Smoke on Mac both as a stand-alone finishing suite and as a complement to Final Cut. It’s a no-compromise solution. The Smoke on the Mac platform has the exact balance of power and flexibility we were looking for.” — Nick Mueth, Ditch (United States)

“Smoke on the Mac is a client-friendly tool. The fact that I can import my clips, build my timeline, color correct, conform and also have the traditional paint, roto and tracking tools is great. Finding out it has stereoscopic capabilities was kind of like a kid opening his Christmas presents.” — Darren Christie, The Mill (UK)

“We were in the market for a high-end finishing suite for our boutique post-production facility when Smoke for Mac OS X was announced. The fact that Smoke is the perfect balance between price, performance and features just made our decision easier.” — Raul Skopecz, Abis Studios (Romania)

“To be able to dust bust from the paint module, perform final color correction and stabilize frames all in one box gave me the confidence that Smoke was a great solution.” — Michael Sandness, Splice (United States)

“With Smoke on Mac we can prepare jobs on a high-quality level and finish seamlessly on our Smoke Advanced system. It’s a perfect exchange.” — Joran Maaswinkel, John Bake Video (Holland)

Additional Smoke for Mac OS X clients include Oakley (United States), Universal Studios Digital Services (United States), Node Entertainment (Sweden), Chamaeleon (Germany), Egli Film (Switzerland), Fotokem (Hungary), Babylon Group (Iraq), nhb (Germany), Congaz (Germany), Frankfurt Acht (Germany), Expresso Art House (Poland), Krypton Film AS (Norway) and Mango Chutney Film (Denmark).

Pricing and Availability

An Autodesk Smoke 2011 for Mac OS X license is available at a suggested retail price of US $14,995.* Autodesk Subscription is available for purchase simultaneously with the product license for $1,995 SRP per year. Subscription program benefits include software extensions, version upgrades, product support as well as access to exclusive training materials during the Subscription term. Smoke 2011 for Mac OS X is also available for a free** 30-day trial download. For features and benefits, visit Smoke on Mac.

* U.S. pricing only. International pricing may vary.

** Free products are subject to the terms and conditions of the end-user license agreement that accompanies the software.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc., is a world leader in 2D and 3D design, engineering and entertainment software for the manufacturing, building and construction, and media and entertainment markets. Since its introduction of AutoCAD software in 1982, Autodesk continues to develop the broadest portfolio of state-of-the-art software to help customers experience their ideas digitally before they are built. Fortune 100 companies ⎯ as well as the last 15 Academy Award winners for Best Visual Effects ⎯ use Autodesk software tools to design, visualize and simulate their ideas to save time and money, enhance quality and foster innovation for competitive advantage. For additional information about Autodesk, visit www.autodesk.com.