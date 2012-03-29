Electrosonic Honored with 'Sinus - Systems Integration Award' for the 'Parlamentarium'

The 2012 winners of the Sinus - Systems Integration Award were announced during the Prolight & Sound trade fair in Frankfurt on March 21. Presented annually, the Sinus is an honorary award for projects in different categories. This year's was awarded in the Entertainment category. The general planner chosen for the Sinus Award was Stuttgart-based designer ATELIER BRÜCKNER. Electrosonic, the European Parliament and four other companies involved in the planning and equipping of the Parlamentarium were honored for the extraordinary and creative use of integration and media technology.

The Parlamentarium, the new visitors' center at the European Parliament in Brussels, uses a variety of interactive multimedia exhibits to take visitors on a unique and personal journey into the heart of European politics. Electrosonic won the bid for the project in an open Europe-wide competitive tender and was responsible for engineering and installing the main exhibition audio-visual hardware for ATELIER BRÜCKNER. The Parlamentarium is the first visitors' center fully accessible in 23 languages, and to-date has attracted over 100,000 visitors from across the globe.

"We are delighted to have been honored with the Sinus - Systems Integration Award, and for the opportunity to have been involved in such a prestigious project", commented Rob Smith, Sales Manager of the Cultural Entertainment and Leisure (CEL) business for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "Electrosonic worked alongside designers, fit-out contractors and building contractors to turn a building originally designed to be an underground car park into an engaging attraction which uses interactive AV exhibits to teach visitors about the past, present and future of European politics".

The Parlamentarium opened its doors to the public on Friday 14 October. The attraction uses a multitude of engaging audio-visual exhibits to take visitors on a journey into the heart of the European Parliament. Electrosonic was the principal AV systems integrator for the project, working closely with designer ATELIER BRÜCKNER to determine the AV solutions to meet their creative designs.

The Awards Committee and jury are composed of representatives of the Professional Lighting & Sound Association of Germany (VPLT) and the European Association of Event Centers (EVVC), as well as experts, representatives of the trade press and Messe Frankfurt.

