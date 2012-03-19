JEFF MCNALL APPOINTED AS TSL’S VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR THE AMERICAS

Extensive Experience for Such Broadcasting Companies as NBC NewsChannel, Sony and Dolby Make McNall a Valuable Addition to the TSL Family

Marlow, England – TSL Professional Products Ltd., manufacturer of hardware and software audio monitoring, tally and power management products for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff McNall as the company’s new Vice President of Sales for the Americas.

McNall joins TSL from Wohler Technologies where he was most recently the Director of Product Line Management. At TSL, McNall will be responsible for sales growth in North and South American markets, working closely with TSL’s U.S. Partner, BEXEL to promote the full TSL product line to local and national broadcasters. McNall will also be involved with product development and design.

“We’re very excited to have recruited an industry expert with 30 years of valuable and varied broadcasting experience for such a key position at TSL,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Professional Products Ltd. “Our profile and sales in North America are dramatically increasing and Jeff’s extensive knowledge in dealing with broadcast workflows will be a great asset to our customers and the TSL sales team. He is the perfect leader to spearhead our new U.S. expansion initiative and work closely with BEXEL, to provide support for customer visits and training.”

McNall began his television broadcasting career in engineering at several local San Francisco television stations. He was the Technical Operations Manager for NBC NewsChannel during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. He eventually moved on to Sony Electronics as Marketing Manager. At Sony he engaged in media asset management workflow consulting activities with CBS, ESPN and the NBA, as well as sales and marketing of Sony-developed software, supporting hardware, and professional services, while also being involved in product development, design and sales.

After his time at Sony, he joined Dolby Laboratories as the Cinema Product Manager. At Dolby he was responsible for all product management and marketing activities for Dolby 3D system and Digital Cinema Integrated Media Blocks. He was the company’s official Dolby 3D evangelist. During the first year of introduction of Dolby 3D, he added more new locations than any other competitor, and helped achieve over 600 systems shipped worldwide.

“I have always admired TSL products and am looking forward to representing the company here in the U.S., Canada and South America,” says McNall. “TSL develops products with broadcasters in mind. I can’t wait to start talking to users whom I’ve worked with for many years to help put together new and innovative solutions, which will add to TSL’s very credible and expanding portfolio.”

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk.