Ross Video and NVerzion Create One-Stop Solution

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 30, 2011 – Ross Video collaborates with NVerzion, packaging their SoftMetal Video Servers with NVerzion’s Master Control Automation.

“This joint effort between NVerzion and Ross Video marks an important milestone for the broadcast industry as two seasoned companies combine forces and bring together the very best of their expertise to create a best-of-breed solution,” said Scott Murphy, President of NVerzion. “The true advantage is for the broadcasters: they can now take advantage of an integrated, one-stop solution that provides intelligent, rock-solid transmission automation package for acquisition through playout in master control operations.”

“The collaboration between Ross and NVerzion has been an excellent working relationship,” said Todd Robinson, Marketing Product Manager – Video Servers. “Combining our two technologies has created flexible and reliable solution utilizing communications based on industry standard protocols. The end result is that we have created a low cost solution with a high end implementation.”

About SoftMetal (www.rossvideo.com/video-servers)

SoftMetal is a line of integrated media servers with flexible I/O and storage all contained in a compact 3RU chassis. The SoftMetal Server supports file based workflows - allowing content to flow nicely from editing to transmission, all the while utilizing Industry standard codecs, such as DVCPRO HD, XDCAM, IMX.

Working in concert with powerful device-control protocols such as Odetics, AMP and VDCP, SoftMetal is a powerful and flexible addition to any broadcast facility.

About NVERZION (www.nverzion.com)

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company’s products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service and support.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

