Vista Spyder Integrates with Simbioz for V Télé Broadcasts

Montreal TV station V Télé began broadcasting last summer with the goal of having an interactive relationship with core viewers age 18 to 49. To offer dynamic and original content in its live-broadcast studio, V Télé (www.vtele.ca) selected the Christie Vista Spyder to integrate with Simbioz Touchless Interactive Technology on a 3ft x 10ft ultra-thin bezel LCD wall.

With a simple gesture, the TV host controls the interactive content by selecting, moving and opening windows to present information and interviews. To achieve this dynamic presentation, Simbioz created three studio display surfaces from 46-inch NEC MultiSync X461 UN LCD screens.

Blending into the décor where the host presents images and video, two are configured in 2ft x 2ft matrices, while the third, measuring 2ft x 3ft and housed in a concealed structure, gives the impression of being suspended in mid-air.

Simbioz, serving as integrator for V Télé, first used Spyder in 2008 when it paired the video processor with three Touchless Interactive walls it created for the conference rooms at HP's Cupertino, California office.

"We had great support from Vista's technical department and together we added a new feature to the Spyder in the environment of Simbioz Touchless Interactivity," said Etienne F. Carrier, vice president of sales and marketing at Simbioz. "Depending on the capacity of the Spyder the user can also predetermine presentation and lay out models for the interactive windows manipulated and displayed onscreen.

"The presentation modes give control room technicians the flexibility to choose the position of the Spyder windows on the interactive video wall. The control room switcher can also select the position and order of the onscreen content, as well as, the amount of content displayed on the video walls."

V Télé uses Spyder for a daily public affairs show featuring news, web-page views and interviews and for a nightly sports program displaying highlights, player statistics and blog comments.

"Our unique expertise with the Spyder gave us the confidence to suggest it to V Télé in a broadcasting context," concluded Carrier. "Using the Spyder on the HP project was a key factor that influenced the client to purchase a Spyder video processor for their next-generation network."

