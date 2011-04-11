Anton/Bauer Introduces New Gold Mount Solutions for Industry’s Top Cameras at the NAB Show

Anton/Bauer Builds Confidence with Industry Pro’s with Leading Options for Definitive Battery Mounting System

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the infinite capabilities of its advanced Gold Mount® System for some of the industry’s top cameras from such manufacturers as ARRI, Canon, Panasonic and Sony at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas (Booth C7032).

At NAB, Anton/Bauer will introduce many new Gold Mount options, including the QR-HotSwap-AR for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system, the QR-Locaster for the ARRI Locaster light, the QRC-DUAL-PT for the Sony PMW-F3 camera, the QR-C80P for the Panasonic AG-HMC80 professional AVCCAM HD shoulder-mount camcorder and the QRC-VBG for the Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera.

“When shooting on location, the last thing Anton/Bauer Gold Mount users will have to worry about is a power failure because of a bad battery connection,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “The key to our success and foundation of all of our technology begins with the Gold Mount System. During this year’s NAB we will showcase our many new and existing Gold Mount solutions, the most secure mounting system available for professionals.”

Providing a secure snap-on approach to keep the battery in place from any position, the Gold Mount® is the basis of Anton/Bauer’s power systems. The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward compatible approach originally developed by Anton/Bauer. This system allows for new cell chemistries as they are developed, allowing a battery introduced today to perform seamlessly on a current charger purchased 10 years ago, with only a simple firmware upgrade. Paramount to the Gold Mount’s performance are three solid mechanical connections that “lock” into place, providing secure contact for a steady stream of uninterrupted power, an inherent problem with other mounts causing users to experience intermittent power failure.

Engineered from durable high-impact polymer, the Gold Mount employs self-cleaning gold-plated pins rated for high-current, allowing them to withstand the power required for today’s cameras. Other features of the Gold Mount include InterActive® Viewfinder Fuel Gauge which allows for communication directly to the camera’s viewfinder. Providing power requirements ranging from 7.2v to 28v, the Anton/Bauer Gold Mount System is the most widely used battery mounting system in the industry and is available as factory standard equipment on many cameras from manufacturers such as Grass Valley, Hitachi, Ikegami, JVC and Canon.

Additionally, Anton/Bauer is now offering new Gold Mount power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras with the QR-DSLR. This solution addresses the needs of broadcasters and filmmakers incorporating Digital SLR camera video capture into their productions. The QR-DSLR runs monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories not possible with a standard OEM battery, utilizes the Logic Series® batteries and has the ability to mount to most third-party support rigs, such as Red-Rock Micro, Zacuto, Genus and Cinevate. It can also be configured in a pouch pack which is worn on a belt when handheld production is necessary.

