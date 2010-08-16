XenData Showcases New LTO-5 Video Archiving Solution at IBC 2010, Booth 7.H47

Walnut Creek, CA – August 16, 2010 – XenData® (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive software to the media and entertainment industry, will be unveiling their new X1500 archiving system at IBC this year on booth H47 in Hall 7. The X1500 system has an external 1.5 TB LTO-5 tape drive that connects to a Windows7 desktop or tower computer. The key to the solution is XenData’s new XenData6 software which provides easy to use archive, restore and tape management functionality, making archiving to and restoring from LTO tape as easy as dragging and dropping files and folders using Windows Explorer.

XenData X1500 functionality and benefits include:

-Support for LTO-5 tape cartridges and Fast File Transfers – LTO-5 provides 1.5 TB per tape which represents about 65 hours at DV50; a long archival life of 30 years; and provides excellent performance delivering archive and restore rates at many times real-time.

-Archive and Restore via Drag and Drop - XenData6 software archives to and restores from LTO tape using Windows Explorer and allows the transfer of files to and from LTO by using drag and drop or copy and paste, so files can be easily archived to tape from any accessible logical letter drive or network share.

-Maintains Original Folder Structure and Support for all File Types - Allows the seamless transfer of nested folder structures to and from LTO tape and supports all file types including non-video files.

-Supports an Unlimited Number of Offline Tapes - Manages a large offline LTO tape archive, as it displays contents and allows searching of an unlimited number of offline tapes that are retained ‘on the shelf.’

-Compatible with XenData’s Archive Server Solutions – Together, they support a wide range of workflows including the transfer of video files from solid state camera data stores, such as P2, to a server based post production environment.

-Tape is Self-Describing – Easy Transfer Between Systems – A contents catalog is written at the end of the LTO tapes which makes it fast and easy to move tapes from one system to another.

-Writes in POSIX tar Format - Files are written to data tape using the open standard POSIX tar format so files can be restored for decades to come using a wide range of native Linux and Unix operating systems, Microsoft Services for Unix, as well as XenData software.

-Files May Span Tapes - Allows files to be spanned across multiple tapes. This is particularly useful for very large video files.

Visit XenData at IBC to see the new X1500 and their flagship digital video archive server solutions, which manage one or more LTO tape libraries and provide highly scalable storage for digital video assets. With over 300 installations worldwide, XenData’s archives are compatible with both Windows and Mac environments and work with a broad range of media asset managers, video servers, automation and editing systems.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving software tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications. XenData software is built on industry standards, providing a standard file system interface and archiving to data tape using the POSIX tar format. TV stations, media service providers, post production organizations and global broadcasters using XenData standards based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With over 300 digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and networks including the BBC, Televisa, Warner Brothers and the UK’s Channel Four. For more information visit: www.xendata.com

