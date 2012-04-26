Harris Corporation Solution Converts Mobile Production Trucks Into Remote HD Production Centers

MELBOURNE, FL/LAS VEGAS — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has addressed the rigorous, fast-paced requirements of mobile production with a comprehensive solution for trucks that reduces costs and complexity for customers. At the 2012 NAB Show, Harris showcased complete solutions to convert mobile production trucks into true high-definition (HD) production centers — and an expanding customer roster using Harris mobile production solutions to tackle news, sports, live events, and broadcast/cable network productions.

The company’s expanding portfolio of compact and versatile infrastructure products offer an array of options for customers seeking integrated, adaptable and tested solutions fit for life on the road.

“Harris provides the infrastructure that brings everything together in the mobile production environment,” said Doug Armstrong, president, Touring Video. “They offer a wide spectrum of dependable and rugged products to withstand the hardships of the road. Everything works seamlessly together, from routers and multiviewers to signal processing and test.”

Harris’ demonstrated its large video and audio infrastructure product family at NAB, showcasing new products and features. Harris® Platinum™ integrated routing solutions continue to evolve, building new options into the frame to reduce space, energy use and costs — from Harris® HView™ SX Pro multiviewers to multichannel audio distribution interface (MADI) solutions for higher-density audio routing.

“Harris integrated routing solutions allow me to work more efficiently and add a creative flair to a very technical aspect of the mobile production truck,” said Nic Dugger, president of TNDV. “The Harris solution enables creativity, from built-in, stylized multiviewer outputs down to the way I configure router panels for both the truck and the soundstage. No other router solution offers that kind of freedom and flexibility.”

Elsewhere, the Harris® Selenio™ media convergence platform recasts the truck infrastructure as an all-in-one solution for signal processing, networking and compression — while Harris also offers its compact X85™ and X50™ frame synchronizers/converters, and 6800+™ core processing systems to simplify truck operations. New Harris® Videotek® test and measurement solutions showcased at NAB include the VSG-4CSD clock system driver and VSG-4MTG master timing generator to establish house synchronization and router timing — ensuring seamless operation across the infrastructure.

Harris® Magellan™ router panels and CCS Navigator™ graphical software bring various levels of control and monitoring across the infrastructure, while Harris® Inscriber® graphics offer simple on-board creation and management tools to enhance visual content and protect on-air brands.

“Harris emphasizes high-application density and interoperability in its product architecture, which translates to fewer physical connections, reduced costs, and intelligent and integrated solutions for our mobile production customers,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “The result is a seamless, reliable and efficient operation that turns the mobile production truck into a true HD production center.”

About Harris Corporation

