For Immediate Release

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – July 12, 2010

Ross Video New @ IBC 2010

Stand # 10.A31

Vision QMD & Octane

SD & HD Production Switchers

Ross Video raises the bar in high end production switchers with Vision Octane, the world’s first 8 MLE switcher. Vision Octane is extremely powerful with 35 Full Screen HD Animation Stores, 24 Channels of 3D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and an unprecedented total of 56 Keyers - 32 Full Keyers, 12 AuxKey Mixer / Keyers on the aux bus outputs and 12 DVE key combiners. Vision Octane can be loaded with any number of MLEs from 1 to 8, match any application, and be combined with up to 9 different control panels.

At IBC Vision adds an optional internal Multiviewer! This multi-head multiviewer has access to all internal and external sources. Source labels with transparency, full program and preview tallies, and user selectable source assignments make this an excellent and cost effective solution for production control rooms.

The entire Vision Series ships with a new 3G infrastructure as a standard feature, fulfilling the promise of Vision being a cutting edge product continuously evolving with the marketplace. Stereoscopic 3D capabilities and comprehensive iMag MultiScreen support will also be shown.

CrossOver Digital Production Switchers

The compact yet powerful line of CrossOver production switchers distinguishes itself with an impressive set of features normally found in large, higher end switchers. CrossOver’s v3.0 software feature set, introduced at NAB 2010 added an Internal Multiviewer, LiveEDL, EDL export, XPression LiveCG and CleanSwitch Audio.

IBC 2010 will see the release of v3.1 software, which adds powerful new features such as Robotic Camera Control, Video Server Control and even more user requested features.

.

OverDrive® Automated Production Control System

IBC 2010 will see the launch of v9.1 software for OverDrive, the world leader in Automated Production Control. Version 9.1 further extends the new GlobalViewTM GUI with features such as NKeyer support, NRCS CG timer support and many new MOS device interfaces. GlobalViewTM exploits the additional workspace of widescreen displays allowing for user-configurable layouts. Resizable and repositionable modules provide production specific views, enabling even more complex and faster paced productions to be automated. Enhanced support for OverDrive’s unique remote client application architecture allows for seamless ‘back-to-back’ productions from one server.

XPression 3D Character Generator and Motion Graphics System

Ross Video will showcase v3.0 of the XPression 3D HD Character Generator at IBC 2010. Key features in v3.0 include enhanced MOS workflow integration with Newsroom Systems, Stereoscopic template creation and output rendering for 3D productions, enhancements to the already feature rich Material Manager, automatic center cut SD outputs for HD templates, and numerous other creative and productivity features. In addition, for customers exclusively working in standard definition, an even more cost effective XPression SD edition will be introduced, making the high end feature set of XPression fit into tighter SD only budgets.

SoftMetal Video Servers

Ross Video will be showing the continued development of the SoftMetal 3000 Series video servers with v4.3 software and the new 4 in / 4 out configuration.

Version 4.3 builds upon the robust features of the platform adding VDCP control protocol over Ethernet and AMP automation control support. New Unicode character support makes SoftMetal an ideal choice for multi-language applications. The 3000 Series also features native support of 3D stereoscopic playout and record.

The 3000 Series is a Server Class Platform available in both Standard and Multi-Definition versions with 1x2, 0x4, 2x4, and 4x4 configurations, supporting up to 6 simultaneous channels in SD and up to 4 simultaneous channels in HD. It uses SATA drives and offers up to 14 TB of Media Storage in a compact 3RU.

openGear Multi-Definition Terminal Equipment

openGear continues to set the standard in processing and distribution platforms, offering the industry a choice of over 300 solutions with over 25 manufacturers. openGear offers best of breed choice in one platform all under one control system.

Ross Video continues to expand the range of fiber and 3Gb/s products in 2010. A new 3 Gb/s format converter that offers Up, Down and Cross conversion to and from SD, HD and 1080p standards. The format converter offers an A/V frame sync with 16 channels of audio processing, full proc control for both audio and video and meta data processing complete with AFD extraction/insertion. Enhanced features include two on board keyers for pillar bar, letter box and branding insertion which can be fed from the external key/fill inputs or the internal animation playout.

An optical DWDM system (dense wave division multiplex) sets a new standard by doubling the current capacity available on the market. The system consists of a C band MUX and an L band MUX/Combiner with each band offering 40 wavelengths for a total combined capability of 80 wavelengths / 80 signals on a single fiber.

openGear goes 3D with a new display processor that allows for split screen viewing of right eye/left eye content.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Public Relations Coordinator

Tel: +1 613-652-3020

Fax: +1 613-652-4425

E-mail: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com