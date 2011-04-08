Dashwood Cinema Solutions Uncovers v3.0 Update to 3D Mastering Solution for After Effects and Final Cut Studio

Award-winning Stereo3D Toolbox™ v3.0 introduces a medley of groundbreaking new features and optimized code for faster previewing; Update offered FREE to current Stereo3D Toolbox™ users

Toronto, Canada –Dashwood Cinema Solutions, developer of 3D solutions, is pleased to announce another breakthrough in its line of cutting-edge Mac®-based, stereoscopic 3D products — Stereo3D Toolbox™ v3.0. Utilized by post-production houses around the world for professional stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac® platform, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is powered by Noise Industries’ FxFactory platform and designed to work with Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple® Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. Groundbreaking new features in its version 3 update include streamlined and optimized code for faster previewing, real-time playback (with supported hardware), multi-input management options, and landmark parallax inspection and depth analysis tools. “Stereo3D Toolbox v.3.0 is the only solution that offers Final Cut Studio and After Effects users such a full-range of 3D mastering capabilities for projects ranging from low budget music videos to big-screen blockbusters. The faster preview speeds; coupled with its assortment of innovative features, will allow 3D post-production teams to work at elevated speeds with greater efficiency, ultimately saving thousands on costly productions,” says Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions.

Stereo3D Toolbox’s stereoscopic mastering capabilities include a wide range of output formats, unmatched sub-pixel precision, precise straight or angled floating windows, high-contrast “ghost toasting,” intuitive preview tools, fine control of image exposure and color balance, 2D+Z-Depth to stereoscopic conversion, and more. Here is the complete list of the new features in Stereo3D Toolbox™ v3.0:

• Streamlined and optimized code for faster previewing

• Real-time playback with supported graphics cards and CPUs

• Multi-input management for multiple-interaxial rigs

• Custom anchor point for keystone/tilt/rotation disparity correction

Stereo3D Toolbox™ v.3.0 also inherits many of the new, exciting features found in Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ just-announced calibration and analysis system — Stereo3D CAT™ — including the following:

• Auto-calibration for use with footage with the Dashwood 3D Chart

• Parallax Inspector, or “magnifying glass,” to confirm that positive parallax will not cause divergence of the eyes

• Depth Analysis Tools that include Depth Mapping and Depth Preview modes

Stereo3D Toolbox™ at NAB 2011

Stereo3D CAT™ is debuting at the Dashwood Cinema Solutions booth in the 3D Pavilion (C10514D3) at the NAB 2011 show held in Las Vegas. Dashwood is also showcasing its entire new product line, which automates complex production tasks and lends continuity to 3D workflows.

Stereo3D Toolbox™ v3.0 will be released in Q2. NAB attendees who purchase Stereo3D Toolbox™ v2.0 on the show floor will receive a 20% discount. Stereo3D Toolbox™ v2.0 users will receive the option to download the free upgrade to v3.0 once the new software is released.

Visitors to the NAB show can also experience some of the new Dashwood Cinema 3D solutions on the DSC Labs (C10215), Matrox (SL2515), Stereo3D Unlimited (C10514D1), and Panasonic (C3707) booths.

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo 3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com or http://www.noiseindustries.com.

Stereo3D Toolbox™, Stereo3D CAT™ and the Dashwood 3D Chart™ are trademarks of Dashwood Cinema Solutions. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

