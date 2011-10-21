RTW’s New TM3 TouchMonitor Makes North American Debut At AES 2011

Latest Addition to the TouchMonitor Range Offers an Affordable Solution for Pro-Level Loudness, True-Peak and PPM Metering for Analog and Digital Stereo and 5.1 Signals

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 21, 2011 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production and quality control, is proud to announce the TM3, the latest addition to the company’s successful TouchMonitor range. The new TM3 will be on display for AES attendees to see first-hand at the Group One booth, #530.

The TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price of less than $1,400 US (basic stereo version), 4.3-inch touchscreen and stylish exterior, allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing compact alternative, ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

“We are thrilled to unveil to the AES community the latest version of the TouchMonitor family of products,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “The TM3 is modern, sleek and, with its 4.3-inch touchsceen, a more compact version of the TM7 and TM9. Plus, with its budget-friendly price, it offers an affordable yet highly advanced solution for pro-audio professionals faced with the changing needs of loudness control in the broadcast industry.”

Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

The TM3 comes with a separate I/O unit that is connected with a single cable for audio transmission and power supply. RTW expects to begin shipment of the product in the second quarter of 2012.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

