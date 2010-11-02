Oxygen DCT Adds Seven New Products To Its GlueBox™ Mini Series Converter and Interface Range

The world leading GlueBox™ Mini Series system of compact interfaces, converters and distribution products get a high definition boost with seven new user developed products.

Oxygen DCT has developed this enormous range of compact ‘stand-alone’ ‘glue’ boxes over the last five years which now consists of 43 different products. It is enhanced with the addition of four new types of 10-bit 3G/HD-SDI audio embedders and de-embedders, a 3Gb/s DA, a phantom powered 3GB/HD-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier, 3G/HD-SDI fibre converters and a low-cost, high quality HD-SDI to analogue monitoring converter with composite and component analogue outputs.

Oxygen DCT’s GlueBox™ Mini Series system is the most versatile system in the world, allowing users to deploy the compact ‘glue’ boxes as standalone units, incorporate an onboard battery or be mounted in either 1RU or 2RU 19” rack mount chassis.

Constructed of a high quality, one piece aluminium box each product is compact and just a little larger than the size of a cigarette packet, making this product range exceptionally compact portable whilst being versatile enough to be rack mounted. Up to five GlueBox™ products can be accommodated in a 1RU rack mount frame, while customers with more complex needs can install up to 14 units in a 2RU chassis with redundant power supply.

Steve Hathaway, Oxygen DCT director, says: “The GlueBox™ Mini Series are used worldwide and has established a reputation for versatility and high performance signal processing, alleviating some of the problems associated with alternative cheaper models from other manufacturers. The addition of these seven new products enhances its appeal, especially with the OB and DSNG market where the new phantom powered relocking distribution amplifiers allow trucks to cable to a HD cameras from a much further distance without having to use more expensive fibre optic converters and cables. Should fibre be necessary then there are two new multi channel GlueBox products for this requirement”

The new 3G audio embedders and de-embedders are available with a choice of analogue and digital audio formats, all using up to 24-bit audio codecs for the highest quality audio performance. They automatically detect and equalise to all HD-SDI and SD-SDI standards for 3Gb/s, 1.485 Gb/s and 270Mb/s signals.

Equally impressive is the new HD-SDI to analogue (PAL/NTSC) converter, which uses 10-bit conversion to address the need for better picture quality.

“Most of our competitors’ devices are 8-bit and are therefore limited in terms of picture performance,” Hathaway adds. “Because the new GlueBox™ HD-SDI converter uses 10-bit conversion, the picture detail and resolution are far superior and we believe this provides us with a significant sales advantage.”

GlueBox™ Mini Series products can be used with an on-board battery pack option, making them ideal tool camera shoots in remote locations. All of the products in the range can also be used ‘standalone’ with a 6V DC power source, which is more suitable for fixed installations. There are thousands of GlueBox Mini Series products in use around the world from as far a field as Global TV in Australia to Formula 1, BBC TV and ITV in the UK.

For further information about the GlueBox™ Mini Series and the new additions to the range, please contact Oxygen DCT at www.oxygendct.com

