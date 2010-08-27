OCTOPUS NEWSROOM AND EVS ANNOUNCE INTEGRATION PARTNERSHIP

Prague, Czech Republic | Liège, Belgium – August 27, 2010 – OCTOPUS Newsroom announced today a technology partnership with EVS broadcast equipment. The new alliance was based on intensive testing of smooth cooperation between OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system and EVS Xedio modular application suite, integrated through the MOS protocol.

“We are very happy to announce our latest partnership extension with EVS. Xedio is a top quality news production system that brings the convenience of direct editing and rough cut to OCTOPUS6 user's desktop. We believe that together we can offer highly competitive and sophisticated solution for tapeless newsroom, “commented Jan Pulpan, CTO of OCTOPUS Newsroom.

Xedio focuses on fast news workflows and is articulated around three main groups of tools: I/O (ingest and playout), production (editing and rough cut) and media management. Adding to these capabilities, the product integration between Xedio and OCTOPUS6, fully featured, platform independent, flexible and affordable newsroom computer system, fundamentally expands broadcasters news production options.

As a result of this new integration, running orders managed from OCTOPUS6 are automatically updated in the Xedio Playout Manager. OCTOPUS operator can access EVS Xedio clip and media referenced in the database, and start editing them right away, thanks to the new Xedio ActiveX plugged-in the OCTOPUS6 user-friendly interface.

“We continuously work to enhance the capabilities of newscasters, while guarantying the highest level of speed and reliability. With its new integration with the advanced newsroom system from Octopus, Xedio offers advanced flexibilities and transparent media control, required in modern tapeless newsrooms,” said Robert Bury, General Manager Business Unit Xedio at EVS.

EVS will be presenting the Xedio | OCTOPUS6 integration at IBC2010 in Hall8, stand B90. The demonstration will be will be available on request for private meetings.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

OCTOPUS Newsroom is the world leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems in the TV broadcast industry with a history of more than 10 years of excellence.

OCTOPUS6 is the latest version of its primary product, a multi-platform newsroom computer solution running on Windows, MacOS or Linux. OCTOPUS6 has an installation-free client, centralised updates and a straightforward user interface, while implementing all the features necessary for effective and efficient day-to-day newsroom operations. With rundowns, assignments, story approval, wires, email or RSS, placeholders, lowres browsing and other useful features, OCTOPUS6 helps newsrooms around the world, from local channels to 24/7 news networks. OCTOPUS6 is an open architecture newsroom solution which can be integrated with many third party systems such as automation, graphics and teleprompters through the MOS protocol.

About EVS

EVS Broadcast Equipment is a leader in the design of hardware and software for the production and playout of sport, news and TV programs in both live and near live environments. Its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting, and its instant tapeless technology is now widely used in nonlinear editing and High Definition Television the world over.

The company sells its branded products in over 70 countries and is capable of providing services in any region. EVS is headquartered in Belgium and has offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

