MULTIDYNE'S LiGHTBoX FIBER OPTIC FIELD TRANSPORT SYSTEM MAKES THE CONNECTION FOR CBS NEWS CREWS

NEW YORK, N.Y. - From political conventions to the news programming live from the Super Bowl, MultiDyne's LiGHTBoX field fiber transport system has helped CBS News deliver the top stories to viewers at home. MultiDyne, a premier provider of fiber optic, video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, supplied its award-winning LiGHTBoX to CBS News as part of their equipment for the transport of video from multiple locations during the broadcasting of various news programs.

"Broadcasting our regular news programming live from multiple locations, from the sand on South Beach to Sun Life stadium during Super Bowl, required that the equipment be very portable," says Mel Olinsky, director of bureau operations, CBS News. "Working on location, we also have to transport HD signals over long distances, which would have been impossible with copper. The LiGHTBoX field fiber optic transport system provided all of our connectivity, over one multiple strand fiber cable, with no length restrictions."

CBS News has used the LiGHTBoX extensively covering several major events, including political conventions and most recently, the Super Bowl. During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, MultiDyne's LiGHTBoX transported video for several newscasts, including "The CBS Early Show," "The CBS Weekend Evening News" and "Face The Nation," which all broadcast live from different locations, including South Beach in Miami and Sun Life Stadium Miami Gardens. For these broadcasts, CBS News required the option of monitoring both HD and SD signals and wanted to transport video back and forth from various locations in South Florida to the network's broadcast trucks, which were often parked far away from the shooting locations. A battery powered, bi-directional HD field fiber transport system designed for field and harsh environment applications, the LiGHTBoX was the ideal, portable solution to transport signals over distances as far as three football fields away during each on-location shoot.

Frank Jachetta, Managing Director, MultiDyne, stated, "On-location ENG and production can be very hectic, especially leading up to major events." He concluded, "The LiGHTBoX takes some of the stress out of a live, remote shoot, as it is incredibly easy to transport, rugged enough for any field condition and extremely reliable. We're thrilled that our LiGHTBoX plays a role in making sure that on-location CBS News broadcasts go off without a problem."

CBS News continues to use the LiGHTBoX units for remote broadcasts. For more information on the LiGHTBoX, please visit www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.