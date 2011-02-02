Sonnet Technologies 2011 NAB Show Preview

2011 NAB Show Preview

Sonnet Technologies at the 2011 NAB Show:

At the 2011 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will showcase several exciting products that cater to the storage needs of A/V professionals in the broadcast and post-production industries. Located in booth SL9605, Sonnet's offering will include the Fusion(TM) RX1600Fibre video editing shared storage system, which offers increased speed and flexibility when compared to general-purpose shared storage systems. Also on display will be the new Transposer(TM) universal 2.5-inch SATA SSD to 3.5-inch drive tray adapter, a simple, easy-to-use solution for installing any 2.5-inch SATA drive in any 3.5-inch drive tray. For multicamera workflow support, the Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer will be featured at Sonnet's booth, along with the Qio MR for desktop PC users and the cost-effective Qio E3.

New Sonnet Products at the 2011 NAB Show:

NEW! Transposer(TM) Universal 2.5-inch SSD to 3.5-inch Drive Tray Adapter

Making its debut at the 2011 NAB Show, Sonnet's Transposer(TM) takes the hassle out of installing a 2.5-inch SATA SSD into a computer's drive bay or SATA storage system. Users simply plug in and secure any 2.5-inch SATA drive to the Transposer, secure it to a 3.5-inch drive tray -- either side or bottom mount -- and then plug in the assembly. No adapter cables or additional brackets are required, and standard mounting holes and connector placement assure universal compatibility between drives and trays. Transposer offers a sleek look bolstered by a rugged construction designed to keep its drives cool. Its rigid aluminum base acts as a heatsink, and its open frame allows maximum airflow to help dissipate heat.

Fusion(TM) RX1600Fibre Video Editing Shared Storage System

Available in 16TB or 32TB configurations, the Fusion(TM) RX1600Fibre can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added Fibre switch. Employing a four-port 8Gb Fibre Channel interface, the Fusion RX1600Fibre offers speed and flexibility, delivering aggregate bandwidth up to 1000 MB/sec. read, and up to 100 percent more streams to multiple simultaneous users than general-purpose shared storage systems. Integrated SAS expanders enable RX1600 Expansion enclosures to be connected, while RAID 5 and RAID 6 formatting support, SCSI Enclosure Services (SES) 2.0 compliance, and enhanced S.M.A.R.T. data reporting offer increased reliability.

Qio(TM) Professional Universal Media Reader/Writer

Sonnet's Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer is a convenient, cost-effective alternative to stand-alone card readers. Featuring dual P2, SxS(TM), and CompactFlash(R) slots, it can transfer data from two cards concurrently, enabling users to offload files more quickly and efficiently. An included adapter handles SDXC(TM) cards. Qio moves files between any cards, attached drives, or host computer with aggregate bandwidth up to 200 MB/sec. For quick migration of data, Qio integrates a four-port eSATA controller based on Sonnet's Tempo(TM) SATA E4P SATA host controller card, allowing users to connect up to four eSATA drive enclosures for access to as many as 20 SATA drives.

Qio connects to its host computer through an included interface adapter (ExpressCard(R)/34 for notebooks, PCIe for desktops). The adapter extends the PCIe bus outside the computer, effectively adding external expansion slots. The reader/writer's SxS slots also support ExpressCard/34 adapter cards, including Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, USB, FireWire(R), and more, while the P2 slots accept CardBus adapters. Qio effectively sextuples the number of expansion card slots available to notebook users, while desktop users may swap adapter cards without opening their computer case.

- Qio(TM) MR -- For desktop PC users, Sonnet's Qio(TM) MR provides all the capabilities and advantages of the original Qio that Mac(R) users have come to appreciate, in an easy-to-install, Windows(R)-compatible package. The Sonnet Qio MR supports the industry's foremost HD video memory card formats with two slots for each and the ability to transfer data from all cards concurrently. Designed for in-studio use, the compact Qio MR takes up only one standard 5.25-inch mobile rack in desktop and tower PC cases, and it uses one PCIe x1 slot.

- Qio(TM) E3 -- For users who do not require the full feature set of the Qio(TM), Sonnet's cost-effective Qio E3 enables them to obtain the functionality they need without paying for the features they don't. The E3 is a 3-slot SxS(TM) reader that doubles as a 3-slot bus expansion system for ExpressCard(R)/34 adapters. Designed for in-studio and on-location use, the E3 features a rugged, compact case with the same footprint as the original Qio, but with half the profile.

Company Background:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from four-drive units with quad interfaces, to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders, to 16-drive Fibre Channel shared storage systems. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"At the 2011 NAB Show, we will be demonstrating several innovative solutions for the broadcast market -- from shared video editing storage systems to universal media reader/writers for multicamera workflow support -- that dramatically improve workflow efficiency and cut costs. The show will also mark the debut of our Transposer(TM) drive tray adapter, which makes the process of installing a 2.5-inch SSD into a computer's drive bay or SATA storage system a quick, simple process." -- Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies.

