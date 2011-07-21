Equator Audio Begins Production on D5 Studio Monitor

D5 Pre-Orders Now Being Accepted

San Diego, California July, 2011 ...Equator Audio Research, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications, is pleased to announce that production began on July 15th and that preorders are now being accepted for the new D5 Reference Studio Monitors.

With final assembly of the anticipated Equator Audio Research D5 Studio Monitors in process, deliveries are expected over the course of the next few weeks. All preorders of D5s will lock in the introductory price of $299.99 per pair.

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution. It features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w of peak power. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m. Frequency response is 53Hz–20 kHz.

Most moderately priced monitors are voiced for consumer excitement. The low end is extremely boosted and the high-end is extremely boosted, resulting in a smiley face frequency response curve that leaves a hole in the mid-range. Manufactures have done this because it is fairly easy to accomplish and, conveniently, in a store demo situation the speakers “cut through”. During recording and mixing, however, the mid range has proven to be the most critical area. If the monitors lack mid-range detail the resulting mix will not translate appropriately and may allow some mistake or “rub” to make its way unnoticed to master.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing.

With the Equator Technical Advisory Committee, a group of highly successful recording industry professionals, aiding in the feature selection, performance specifications, voicing considerations and translation evaluation there is professional confirmation that the D5 delivers a high level of approved performance.

The Equator Technical Advisory Committee is composed of professional Mastering and Recording engineers: Chris Bellman, Gerhard Joost, Francis Buckley and Elton Ahi. Their combined attributions include thousands of successful recordings and numerous Grammys® as well as other audio awards. Their experiences extend into every recording genre.

The introductory price for the D5 is under $300 per pair. Equator has developed an online store to sell them directly to users throughout the Americas and is offering a 60 day money back guarantee. Shipping is planned to begin by the end of July, 2011.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. From our phase and time accurate coaxial designs to our matched transducer manufacturing to our sophisticated Q Series Room Analysis and compensation software; our products meticulously provide solutions to existing sonic obstacles. Equator products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online at www.equatoraudio.com.