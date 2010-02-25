CLASS ON DEMAND TO HEAD TO VEGAS FOR ANNUAL FINAL CUT PRO USER GROUP SUPERMEET

Award-winning training company to exhibit a variety of acclaimed training titles – attendees to receive exclusive show pricing

Class on Demand, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, announced that they will be exhibiting at the Final Cut Pro® User Group SuperMeet held annually in Las Vegas, NV. Class on Demand will be showcasing a large collection of their award-winning training titles, with the option to order at very special show pricing. Brand new team member, industry expert John Diel, will be on-site alongside other Class on Demand personnel to discuss the creative benefits digital content creators, editors and filmmakers can gain from their affordable, self-paced training products; as well as provide a sneak peek at the newly released Class on Demand online learning platform and IT training curriculum. “Over recent years, the appeal of on-demand training has grown. The volatile economy has pushed professionals to search out low-cost, high-quality education alternatives. Class on Demand meets this need by ensuring that professionals can keep pace with advancements in technology and stay on top of technology trends that make them more competitive in the marketplace… all without breaking their budget,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and Founder, Class on Demand. “We look forward to meeting with SuperMeet attendees to discuss ways they can leverage our affordable, on-demand training courses and online platform to stay in tune with the industry and master the latest tools of the trade.”

This year marks the 9th return of the SuperMeet in Las Vegas, which will be held at the Rio Hotel on April 13, 2010 from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/nab10.html.

About Class on Demand Training for Postproduction and Broadcast Markets

Class on Demand is an award-winning producer of online and self-paced training programs for postproduction and broadcast markets. Each Class on Demand training product is custom designed by an industry thought-leader who brings years of insight and experience to the materials. The real-world approach provides a superior learning experience, enabling professionals to master applications and improve their productivity on every level. The training titles cover a wide range of technology; Adobe®, Apple®, Avid®, Cisco©, HP® ProCurve®, NewTek®, Sony®, Sorenson®, Thomson® and many more.

Class on Demand’s self-paced training programs are an effective, affordable way for postproduction and broadcast professionals to increase their marketability. The real-world teaching methodology combined with the modular structure enables professionals to quickly get up to speed on that latest industry product release or master a new workflow innovation.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand (http://www.classondemand.com) is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content, including: video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training, IT training, and vocational education.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

