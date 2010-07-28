Junger Audio Launches New Products At IBC 2010

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will be showing the T*AP TV Audio Processor at this year’s IBC Convention in Amsterdam (Stand 2:C49). The device, which is primarily designed for TV playout facilities, will provide Loudness control, Upmix and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio.

Peter Pörs, managing director of Jünger Audio, says: “This latest addition to our product range fulfils the quality requirements set by major broadcasters around the world. Maintaining loudness consistency is now a major issue for our industry and one that particularly affects playout facilities because they have absolutely no control over the broadcasted content’s average operating levels. Our new processor is designed to solve this problem for them in a very easy and cost effective way. Also, for the first time we are offering sophisticated spectral processing which allows TV and radio broadcasters to create a signature mask as a template so that they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content. This is very exciting and is offers significant sound improvements to audio programming.”

The wide band 8 channel processor (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm (ITU compliant). Using the unique and proprietary Spectral Signature™ technology it also offers dynamic equalisation so that the sound can be ‘coloured’ much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multi band sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

The new processor is capable of handling digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats including all SDI versions (SD, HD, 3G. It is controllable through front panel and Web based GUI, plus remote control, and GPI – and it comes with a redundant power supply as standard.

Jünger Audio will also be using the IBC platform to unveil a new GUI software application that shows loudness graphs and makes it much easier to log loudness information. The software, currently in prototype, is an indication of the new direction Jünger Audio is taking – not only processing loudness but also measuring and quality monitoring it as well. The company will be actively seeing feedback from customers at IBC before it delivers a final version.

Alongside these new innovations, Jünger Audio will show its entire suite of DSP and interface cards for its ground-breaking C8000 LEVEL MAGIC™ automated audio loudness control system for production and broadcast.

The company will show LEVEL MAGIC™ in a complete set-up that offers a fully integrated workflow solution for managing surround sound and Dolby coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout. This includes 3G HD/SDI De-embedding/Embedding with VANC, Dolby E resynchronisation with in-built video delay and Dolby Metadata generation.

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.