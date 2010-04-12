ANTON/BAUER TOASTS 40TH ANNIVERSARY AT NAB 2010

Company’s Customers, Distributors and Staff Gather to Celebrate Continued Innovation

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a Vitec Group brand, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will toast its 40th anniversary at NAB 2010 (Booth C6025). Along with the company’s major customers, longtime dealers, distributors and members of the Vitec Group family, Anton/Bauer will celebrate this milestone and showcase the company’s latest technological innovations.

Anton/Bauer was first founded in 1970 when Anton Wilson, a former ABC cameraman and George Bauer, an electrical engineer formed a partnership to furnish the broadcast industry with reliable battery power. Prior to Anton/Bauer’s entrance to the market, dependable power solutions were almost non-existent. Using Anton’s real-world experience, Bauer was able to engineer the powerful solutions that pioneered the industry’s first smart chargers and digital batteries, yielding the company several patents for its advanced technology.

From there, Anton/Bauer progressed to develop its signature InterActive® digital batteries featuring the industry’s first viewfinder fuel gauge – a major innovation for the company. In 1997, Anton/Bauer was acquired by the Vitec Group, joining the ranks of other industry-renown brands serving the broadcast industry. Today, Anton/Bauer is headquartered in Shelton, CT, with major regional offices in Europe and Asia.

“It is truly thrilling to see what Anton Wilson and George Bauer were able to accomplish for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, and we are proud to continue their tradition of excellence,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “From humble beginnings as a partnership between an engineer and a cameraman, to worldwide success as the standard for battery power solutions in a wide variety of industries – Anton/Bauer has broken new ground in developing multi-chemistry battery solutions and really led the way for continued growth in the market. We are excited to present NAB attendees with our latest innovation, the powerful DIONIC® HCX battery, as well as to celebrate with the suppliers, customers and staff that are critical parts of our Anton/Bauer family.”

Anton/Bauer is pleased to honor its dealers and distributors around the world for their contributions to Anton/Bauer’s continued success. Chee San Wee, general manager of VME Broadcast, a Malaysian dealer who has worked with Anton/Bauer since 2000, offered its best wishes to Anton/Bauer saying, “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Anton/Bauer on its 40th anniversary. I am confident that Anton/Bauer will only continue to achieve greater accomplishments, producing even more innovative and high-quality products to cement its number one position in the world market.”

Juan Jose Ramos, chief engineer at MONCADA Y LORENZO, a prominent Spanish distributor of Anton/Bauer products, echoed Wee’s sentiments by saying, “Congratulations to Anton/Bauer on all of the milestones it has achieved in its 40-year history. We have worked with Anton/Bauer for over 25 years, and have experienced firsthand the company’s emphasis on customer service and bringing new products to the market throughout the years. It always anticipates the future needs of its customers and it has been a true pleasure to work with such a respected company. We look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries with Anton/Bauer in the years to come.”

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160 and HC. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE-VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.