Blackmagic Design Adds ProRes 422 (HQ) Recording and Playback to HyperDeck Studio

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced the immediate availability of HyperDeck Software Update 3.0, a new update to its revolutionary solid state disk (SSD) recorder which adds support for Apple ProRes 422 (HQ). The implementation of ProRes 422 (HQ) into HyperDeck Studio significantly reduces the size of uncompressed HD video files while preserving full- frame 10-bit 4:2:2 quality, allowing customers to record up to six times longer.

"Adding ProRes 422 (HQ) record and playback to HyperDeck Studio supports Blackmagic Design's commitment to open systems and gives users the freedom to work in either compressed or uncompressed formats," said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. "This versatility combined with cost effective SSD technology makes HyperDeck Studio an even more compelling replacement for aging decks in fast paced broadcast and live production environments."

ProRes 422 (HQ) is designed specifically for multi-stream playback, minimal generation loss and fast export and is one of the most popular video formats for high end post production and broadcast. The addition of ProRes 422 (HQ) provides dramatically longer recording times, lowers media storage costs and reduces the cost of using SSDs to less than $2 per minute. It also gives HyperDeck Studio customers full compatibility with Final Cut Pro X. Now customers can access and edit media directly from the SSD, avoiding the need for time consuming file transfer. Compatibility with Final Cut Pro X also enables customers to import media and edit at the same time.

HyperDeck Studio Key Features

-Record and playback to Apple ProRes 422 (HQ), Avid DNxHD MXF or 10-bit uncompressed QuickTime formats.

-Uses high speed off the shelf Solid State Disks (SSDs) available from computer resellers at low cost.

-Includes dual SSD slots allowing disks to be changed while recording for unlimited record duration.

-3 Gb/s SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, including SDI loop through and monitoring outputs.

-Familiar broadcast deck VTR design and functionality, including jog/shuttle wheel and RS-422 deck control.

-A high resolution LCD screen displays timecode and transport information plus a full color preview of the current clip in record and playback.

-1 rack unit design saves valuable rack space when mounting multiple units.

Pricing & Availability

HyperDeck Software Update 3.0 with ProRes support is now available free of charge for download from www.blackmagic-design.com.

