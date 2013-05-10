Blackmagic Design shows new cameras at NAB

Blackmagic Design showed two more additions to its burgeoning camera line at NAB this year.

The Pocket Cinema Camera is a 1080p movie camera capable of 422 ProRes acquisition that costs less than $1000. It uses a Super 16 crop (around 12.5mm x 7.4mm) of the sensor used in the existing Cinema Camera, and an active Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens mount, which provides full aperture control of native lenses. The camera offers magnified focus and focus peaking, and can output an HDMI signal with or without overlays for external monitoring.

It also includes a LANC connector for remotely controlling record, stop, focus and iris settings. It has external microphone and headphone jacks, a 12V power input and standard tripod mounts top and bottom to allow flexible incorporation into a shooting rig.

The 13 stops of dynamic range look of the Blackmagic camera is almost identical to shooting on a professional Super 16 film camera. The MFT lenses offer a wide range of low-cost lenses, and they are compatible with mount adapters such as PL mounts for large lens and professional motion picture film rigs.

The company also showed its Production Camera 4K, a new high-resolution digital film camera with a large Super 35 size sensor with global shutter, combined with EF-mount optics and Apple ProRes 422 (HQ) file recording.The 4K camera shoots to compressed CinemaDNG RAW and ProRes 422 (HQ) files in 4K.

The wide dynamic range of the Super 35 sized sensor can be mapped into the quantizing range of the file so users can color grade shots to allow greater detail in highlights and shadows. When working fast, the customer can also record to regular Rec. 709 video files.

The Blackmagic Production Camera 4K uses standard connections. The camera features 6G-SDI output that can be down-converted to HD or used for Ultra HD video. In addition, the device includes a built-in Thunderbolt port and UltraScope software for real-time waveform monitoring.