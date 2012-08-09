Wheatstone to highlight new tabletop IP control surface

Wheatstone will introduce an all-new tabletop IP control surface, several IP audio products and an updated spectral audio processor at IBC2012.

The LX-24 IP control surface combines the best of a traditional board layout with extreme AoIP networkability. It is Wheatstone’s latest control surface for its WheatNet-IP audio-over-IP Intelligent Network.

The LX-24 is a low-proﬁle, tabletop IP control surface that has the feel of a traditional board with all of the intelligence and ﬂexibility of Wheatstone AoIP routing. This board lets users assign any source to any fader, hot-swap individual modules without powering down, take command of the control surface from anywhere in the network, interoperate with an automation at the micro level and change a signature sound from the console.

The Aura8-IP is an eight-channel audio processor for sound sculpting on tap anywhere in the studio. It provides multiband processing wherever it’s needed in the studio and for any purpose.

