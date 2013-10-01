The new generation of NewTek integrated production on display at CCW 2013

At the upcoming 2013 Content and Communications World (CCW) Show in New York, NewTek will demonstrate new versions of its popular TriCaster integrated live production system product line that now include significant improvements for professional producers looking to deliver high quality live programs from a studio or in the field.

This next generation includes three new models—TriCaster 860, TriCaster 460, and TriCaster 410—and enhancements to the company’s flagship system, TriCaster 8000. All products in the new line are now shipping.

Each model in the expanded TriCaster portfolio features 4 or 8 full mix/effects (M/E) channels, used to generate layered and composited real-time video, produce sub-mixes in the main video program, and output content as a secondary program—all with complete switcher attributes, transitions, overlays, multi-source layering and virtual sets.

Additional enhancements that are now standard across the entire product line include: advanced virtual sets with new camera motion controls; new “holographic” virtual sets that blend panoramic images with layered and composited video; broad media publishing functions for simultaneous multi-channel content delivery; expanded buffers for creating hundreds of custom motion and animated graphics; new, unique remote robotic camera controls; and extensive macro and automation functions that greatly simplify the execution of system commands during a live program and integrate with venues that already use comprehensive MIDI automation.

NewTek, based in San Antonio, Texas, will exhibit in booth #731 at the CCW Show. Current TriCaster customers can upgrade to the newer versions via a range of options.