SNY control room gets new Ross switcher

SNY, the official channel of the New York Mets, N.Y. Jets and the Big East Conference, has upgraded its video production control room with a new Vision HD production switcher from Ross Video to support SNY’s live game look-ins during the season and original programming seen throughout the year. The control room was completely rebuilt last year and now includes a Ross Vision 1.5 QMD system.

Alex Blanding, Senior Director of Engineering at SNY, said the Ross Vision switcher was a cost-effective choice for them and it can be expanded at a later date if required. The switcher’s format flexibility was also key, as the Vision is used to produce a variety of shows (with different TDs and directors), each with its own graphic look and feel.

The control room is tied to SNY’s newly revamped “Studio A” facility in midtown Manhattan, which was unveiled in March of this year. Studio A offers a street-level view of Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center and the set features a total of 14 monitors, including three 60-in. Panasonic portrait-mode plasma screens, one 65-in. plasma, and a 42-in. plasma installed in the desk. The HD control room is used to produce Mets Pre- and Post-Game Live, as well as the network’s daily programming, including Daily News Live, The Wheelhouse, Loud Mouths, and SportsNite. It includes extensive use of Led lighting that can be changed to reflect the team being covered that day.

SNY programming features more than 130 live New York Mets telecasts during the season—all produced in HD—as well as more than 300 hours of exclusive Jets content produced all year long. The all-sports network is also is the official TV home of the Big East Conference - airing more than 125 Big East football and basketball games - as well as other critically acclaimed Big East programming.

Founded by Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, Time Warner and Comcast, SNY is available to viewers throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania, and nationally on DirecTV, Verizon FiOS, Comcast Cable and AT&T U-Verse.