AJA Video Systems showcases new Mini-Converters

AJA Video Systems announced four additions to its range of Mini-Converters at IBC2013. Each new Mini-Converter offers new features and capabilities for analog and digital workflows across SD, HD, UltraHD and 4K:

4K2HD: The 4K2HD downconverts 4K 3G-SDI to HD-SDI and HDMI 1.4 simultaneously, and is ideal for HD monitoring with 4K cameras. Supporting 4K (4096 x 2160) and UHD (3840 x 2160) input signals, the 4K2HD enables simultaneous HD-SDI and HDMI output from 4K, downscaled at high-quality to HD. In addition, a pixel for pixel center cut of the original 4K/UH frame is supported for camera focus checks. The 4K2HD also supports the latest 4K/UHD 50/60fps hihg frame rate input formats, which then output as 25/30fps to HD.

V2Digital and V2Analog: The V2Digital and V2Analaog convert analog video to digital and digital video to analog, respectively, support HD/SD-SDI and YPbrPr/RGB component or composite. The devices are configurable on USB via AJA MiniConfig software for Mac and PC, and offer 10-bit high-quality conversion in a new compact, low-power design.

HD10A-Plus: The HD10A-Plus facilitates the high-quality conversion of HD/SD 10-bit analog to digital for HD and SD digital workflows. With full bandwidth component HD RGB, RGBS or YPbPbr input, HD10A-Plus featuers three HD/SD-SDi outputs, SD mode support, and internal or external sync input.