FileCatalyst integrates with Telestream for accelerated video content delivery

Unlimi-Tech Software has announced that FileCatalyst is being integrated intoTelestream’s Vantage file-based workflow automation products. The integrated system will be available in Q4-2013.

The integration of FileCatalyst’s acceleration technology within Vantage will allow files that might otherwise take hours, or be impossible to send through other methods, to seamlessly be delivered in minutes to FileCatalyst servers throughout the world. Vantage is a video processing platform that brings transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, analysis, content assembly, and third-party integrations under unified system control.

FileCatalyst will be demonstrating its accelerated and managed file transfer systems at the IBC2013 Exhibition at the RAI Amsterdam taking place from Sept. 13 to 17 at stand 7.H40. Telestream will also be exhibiting at the IBC2013 Exhibition, showcasing its Vantage file-based workflow automation product at stand 7.C12.

To learn more, visit www.filecatalyst.com.