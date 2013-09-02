Test your SNG uplink skills at IBC 2013

How good are your SNG uplink skills? That’s the question the Global VSAT Forum (GVF) hopes to answer in Amsterdam at IBC 2013, Sept. 12-17 with a contest that puts your broadcast uplinking skills to the test.

Using SatProf’s SNG uplink system simulator, visitors to the forum’s booth (Stand 6.B05) will be challenged to find the correct satellite using a spectrum analyzer as fast as they can.

The forum is offering prizes as an incentive to participate. The first-place winner will receive an SNG-2500 spectrum analyzer, donated by Avcom. The person taking second-place will receive one seat in a full set of GVF online training courses. This winner has a choice of either the GVF RFI-EUI exam preparation or Advanced Satellite Professional certification. Third prize will be three GVF RFI-EUI exam seats.



The contest is taken from the new GVF RFI-EUI Advanced Technical Operator Certification Exam, part of the GVF training program. The program, which was developed for GVF by SatProf, includes a wide range of courses for fixed, mobile, and marine VSAT and general satellite communications theory.

All use a blend of simulator-driven, interactive, self-paced online knowledge training, coupled with verification of hands-on skills and optional supplementary classes. GVF offers certification paths for VSAT, broadband and maritime satellite terminal technicians, engineers, users and operators.