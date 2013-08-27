Thomson Video Networks to feature DVB-T2 offering
Thomson Video Networks has announced the availability of an advanced technology offering for DVB-T2 environments, combining its NetProcessor T2 gateway and Amethyst redundancy switch.
The NetProcessor T2 gateway is designed to be a versatile and powerful solution for cost-effective generation of DVB-T2 streams, and the Amethyst smart switch enables seamless switching between two T2-MI streams. Working together as a complete solution for terrestrial television, the two products not only enable national network head-ends to generate a fully compliant DVB-T2 stream, but also allow local head-ends to receive and manipulate incoming streams for regionalization.
NetProcessor acts as a pure DVB-T2 gateway, capable of generating up to four simultaneous and independent multi-PLP T2-MI streams. In addition, it can act as a reverse gateway to receive and apply re-multiplexing and scrambling capabilities to (T2-MI)-1 streams. The Amethyst solution can perform seamless switching between T2-MI streams from two NetProcessor T2 gateways for clean device redundancy. One Amethyst device can integrate up to four independent switches.
In addition to this DVB-T2 offering, Thomson Video Networks will feature at IBC2013 its ViBE VS7000 encoding/transcoding platform and Audio/Video (A/V) Codec analyzer, which have been enhanced with support for the HEVC compression standard.
For more information, visit Thomson Video Networks at IBC Stand 14.A10.
