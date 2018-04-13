Verance Teams With Connekt on Next Gen TV Interactive Ads

SAN FRANCISCO--Connekt, a Bay Area developer of AI technology, has partnered with Verance, an ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV platform company, to develop the standard for interactive advertising formats to be delivered over ATSC 3.0.

Their stated goal is to provide an end-to-end solution for networks, content owners and programmers to build and deliver a next-generation, onscreen experience with enhanced engagement and interactivity over ATSC 3.0, provide an easy ATSC 3.0 transition for networks, and open up new revenue streams and consumer experiences on television.

Leveraging Verance Aspect watermark technology, Connekt will be able to deliver enhanced ads across all devices and distribution paths, including ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 Over-the-Air (OTA), Over-the-Top (OTT) and Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPD), such as cable, satellite and telco services.

“As TV revenue models shift, Connekt provides technical solutions, tools and applications to allow networks, content owners and advertisers to retain and grow new revenue streams,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Connekt. “We are paving the way for the future of broadcast TV advertising, and Verance is the ideal partner for this collaboration.”

In November 2017, the FCC voted to allow the rollout of ATSC 3.0, which uses both OTA signals and in-home broadband to deliver video on demand, interactive services, 4K video, advanced emergency alerts, and other dynamic broadcast capabilities.

“ATSC 3.0 will allow us to bridge the consumer experience gap between linear and IP delivered TV content,” said Eric Anderson, Verance’s chief partnership officer. “At the same time, Verance Aspect offers programmers, agencies and brands an open market, open standards-based platform to ensure scalability and ROI for Next Gen TV experiences and enhanced advertising. We’re looking forward to working with Connekt to create and drive these compelling consumer experiences.”

